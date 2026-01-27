BASIC, February 12

Thursday, February 12, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their acclaimed album debut with their moniker in the title, the musical mosaic BASIC headlines a February 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Pitchfork raving of the group's This is BASIC, "Like a less shambolic version of 75 Dollar Bill or a more shambolic version of the Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet, the band repeats simple parts with such insistence and drive that they turn minimalism into maximalism."

As stated at NoQuarter.net: "BASIC is a mind-meld between Chris Forsyth, his frequent running partner (and formidable six-string thinker) Nick Millevoi, and Mikel Patrick Avery (Natural Information Society). This Is BASIC, their debut album, is a complex and entrancing instrumental LP recasting forgotten scraps of guitar history into a moving mosaic of strings, skins and electronics.

"Taking inspiration (and their name) from the 1984 Robert Quine/Fred Maher album (Basic), Forsyth and Millevoi got together for a run of low-key jam sessions using an Alesis drum machine for rhythm tracks and forging a collaborative language from angular polyrhythms, pulsing baritone-guitar lines, and shimmering chorus-pedal washes (another stylistic nod, this time to the glistening post-punk of the Durutti Column and numerous 4AD bands).

"Avery was soon enlisted on drum kit – a setup that quickly morphed into a single drum, bell, and a bespoke electronics rig of his own creation. The trio quickly flowered into an improvisational swirl of disorienting electronics, hypnotic throb, and dense flanged-guitar harmonics: three unique voices spinning a complex conversation of textures and rhythms."

BASIC headlines their Davenport concert on February 12, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.