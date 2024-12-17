Bass Banger: The Finale, December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 8 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Ringing in 2025 with a thrilling New Year's Eve party of beatboxing, dubstep, and electric dance music, the Capitol Theatre will host the epic event Bass Banger: The Finale, this December 31 celebration in downtown Davenport featuring a host of exciting acts headlined by the acclaimed DJ and beatboxer HerShe.

⁠A self-taught artist and producer, Boston native Chelsea Chambers, a.k.a. HerShe, started her musical journey beatboxing at age 11 after seeing a performance by Doug E. Fresh and Blake Lewis on American Idol. She then started pinning on the decks at 14, and became an independent music producer by 19. Beatboxing is both a creative skill she integrates into her music and a competitive outlet through which she won the American Beatbox Championships (2v2s), New York Beatbox Championship, and landed an esteemed fifth place in the Beatboxing World Championships in Berlin. She incorporates beatboxing, DJ-ing, and rapping into her sets, adding a special and unique element to her live performances.

A highly-followed streamer and content creator with more than 25 million views and counting, HerShe prides herself on using her platform as a way to spread positive social messages, especially to other aspiring female and LGBTQ+ musicians. Her dynamic style has led to her releasing with Hypnovizion, Wubaholics, and having at one point a multi-year residency playing SXSW, to performing with Hamdi, Of the trees, Wreckno, Superfuture, Meso, Nero, Dr. Fresch, Wuki, and more. Performing and creating has also allowed her to be featured on platforms such as Paper Mag, EDM.com, Shure.com, and EDM Identity.

HerShe headlines downtown Davenport's Bass Banger: The Finale on December 31 with additional sets by the Tripp Brothers, NJN, Kill Og, Dr. Dubb, and The Perrys, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $25-75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-feelt-venues/capitol-theatre.