“Battle of the Lukes: Hits from Luke Combs & Luke Bryan,” October 18

Saturday, October 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Delivering a high-energy, sing-along night of hits sure to include "Beautiful Crazy," "Hurricane," "Beer Never Broke My Heart," "Kick the Dust Up," "Strip It Down," and "Home Alone Tonight," frontmen Adam Lee and Brandon Todd bring the touring sensation Battle of the Lukes: Hits from Luke Combs & Luke Bryan to East Moline venue The Rust Belt, their October 18 engagement a celebration of two of country music's biggest stars -- and biggest Lukes.

Luke Combs made his debut in 2016 with the song "Hurricane," the first of three singles from his debut album This One's for You. Also released from this album were "When It Rains It Pours" (his first to also top Hot Country Songs) and "One Number Away." The album was re-released in 2018 as This One's for You Too with additional tracks including the singles "She Got the Best of Me" and "Beautiful Crazy." The latter spent seven weeks at number one on Country Airplay and made This One's for You the first album to contain five number-one singles since that chart was first established in 1990. "Beautiful Crazy" is also Combs's highest-certified single, with a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of ten million.

Combs's second studio album, 2018's What You See Is What You Get, accounted for five more singles including the Eric Church duet "Does to Me." In 2020, the album was released as What You See Ain't Always What You Get and accounted for two more singles including "Forever After All," which tied a record set by Luke Bryan's Kill the Lights for the most number-one singles off a country album. Additionally, "Forever After All" reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2022, Combs released his third studio album Growin' Up. This was led off by the single "Doin' This" and followed by "The Kind of Love We Make", which peaked at number two on Country Airplay and ended a run of 13 consecutive number-one singles on that chart, although it did reach the top of Hot Country Songs. After this album came 2023's Gettin' Old, which includes a cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." Combs's cover topped both Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay in addition to tying the number two peak of "Forever After All" on the Hot 100.

Luke Bryan began his career with the release of I'll Stay Me in 2007 by Capitol Nashville, with the album spawning two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: his debut single "All My Friends Say" (number five) and "Country Man" (number 10). His second studio album was released in 2009 titled Doin' My Thing, with the lead single "Do I" peaking at number two on Hot Country Songs. This album also produced his first two number-one hits: "Rain Is a Good Thing" in July 2010 and "Someone Else Calling You Baby" in February 2011.

Bryan's next album was Tailgates & Tanlines, released in August 2011; it became his first number one on the Top Country Albums chart and produced four top five hits: "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" (number four), as well as the number ones "I Don't Want This Night to End," "Drunk on You," and "Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye." His fourth studio album, Crash My Party, was released in August 2013 and became his second number-one country album and his first number one on the all-genre Billboard 200. This album produced six additional number one singles in the title track, "That's My Kind of Night," "Drink a Beer," "Play It Again," "Roller Coaster," and "I See You." Kill the Lights was released in August 2015 and became Bryan's third number-one country-music album and his second number one on the Billboard 200. This album produced six additional number one singles: "Kick the Dust Up," "Strip It Down," "Home Alone Tonight," "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "Move," and "Fast."

On December 8, 2017, What Makes You Country was released, spawning three more number one singles: "Light It Up," "Most People Are Good," and "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset." Born Here Live Here Die Here was released on August 7, 2020. Its preceding singles, "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight," and "One Margarita" were three additional number ones. "Down to One" was the album's fourth number one followed by "Waves," a single exclusive to the album's deluxe edition, that also reached number one.

Battle of the Lukes: Hits from Luke Combs & Luke Bryan lands in East Moline on October 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25.02-30.30, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.