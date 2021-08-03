The Beach Boys, August 15

Sunday, August 15, 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Led by lead singer Mike Love, who penned the lyrics to the band's very first hit in 1961's “Surfin',” the iconic surf-rock outfit The Beach Boys makes their long-awaited appearance at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on August 15, with Love performing alongside longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, and the gifted ensemble of Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, and Randy Leago.

Formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961, the Beach Boys' original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson; their cousin Mike Love; and their friend Al Jardine. Distinguished by their vocal harmonies, adolescent-oriented themes, and musical ingenuity, they drew on the music of older pop vocal groups, 1950s rock and roll, and R&B to create their unique sound, and under Brian Wilson's direction, often incorporated classical and jazz elements and unconventional recording techniques in innovative ways. In 1963, the group had its first smash hit with "Surfin' U.S.A.," beginning a string of top-10 singles that reflected a southern-California youth culture of surfing, cars, and romance dubbed the "California sound." With their songs including "Surfer Girl," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "I Get Around," "California Girls," and "Help Me Rhonda," they were one of the few American rock bands to sustain their commercial standing during the British Invasion. And starting with 1965's The Beach Boys Today!, the musicians abandoned beach-going themes for more personal lyrics and ambitious orchestrations that reached their zenith with 1966' Pet Sounds, which raised the group's prestige as rock innovators.

One of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time, the Beach Boys have sold more than 100 million records worldwide. They also helped legitimize popular music as a recognized art form and influenced the development of music genres and movements such as psychedelia, power pop, progressive rock, punk, alternative, and lo-fi. Between the 1960s and 2010s, the group had 36 songs reach Billboard's U.S. Top 40 (the most by an American band), with four topping the Billboard Hot 100. In 1988, the founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2004, the Beach Boys were ranked number 12 on Rolling Stone's list of the greatest artists of all time.

The Beach Boys plays the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center at 7:30 p.m.on August 15, admission is $45-85, and more information and tickets are available by calling (844)852-4386 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.