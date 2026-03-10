The Beaker Brothers Band, March 20

Friday, March 20, 6:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Delivering a blues-rock tribute to legendary musicians of the past, Iowa City's ever-popular ensemble The Beaker Brothers Band returns to the Quad Cities for a concert at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, the March 20 show one of the last touring stops the beloved ensemble will make before signing off as a publicly performing band at the end of 2026.

As stated in their February press release: "Twenty years ago, Steve Grismore, John Shultz, Dan Bernstein, Ed English, Dan Hummel, and Jim Dreier began rehearsing in Grismore’s basement. For years, Steve and John had talked about forming a band that revisited the music we all grew up with, the late '60s and early '70s sounds of the Allman Brothers, Santana, Clapton, Cream, Deep Purple, Blind Faith, Little Feat, and more. This is the music that crackled through our radios late at night while listening to KAAY AM 1090 out of Little Rock, AR. Hosted by the legendary DJ, Clyde Clifford, the show was called Beaker Street. This shared experience inspired our name, and The Beaker Brothers Band was born.

"At the time, the running joke was that members had to be at least 50 years old to join. Now, two decades later, well ... you can do the math. Over these musically rich years, much has changed. We lost our founding Brother John Shultz to illness back in 2018. Bill 'The White Tornado' Peterson joined soon after; not to fill John’s shoes, but to bring an entirely new pair of his own. In 2022, we welcomed our seventh member, Steve Prottsman. As an exceptional musician, singer, composer, and longtime friend of Grismore’s, he was a perfect fit, injecting new energy and life into the band.

"Early on, our fans were dubbed “Beaker Freakers” - by official MC, Dirk Keller - and have been with us from the beginning. They still mirror our musical tastes and, yes, our age group. These are people who love great music and still know how to party and how to dance. (Assuming their knees and hips hold out!) Their support, loyalty, and enthusiasm has been constant and we’ve had a blast from Day One.

“Now it’s day 6,936, and counting. With life changes and the natural arc of a long-running band, we recognize that much of our musical road now lies behind us. We have decided that we will finish out 2026 with a full schedule of shows, adding new material, some new venues, and planning several very special concerts along the way. After that, we’ll keep our options open, playing special events when such opportunities arise. We hate to say that this is 'the end,' but our show is running its course. We will be signing off as a full fledged, performing band at the end of this year. Please keep an eye on our calendar and join us whenever you can. We’ll keep reelin’ in the years, playing the best music in the best way, and we’ll continue to celebrate our extended family of people, music, and friendship."

The Beaker Brothers Band will perform at Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill on March 20 with an opening set by local singer/songwriter Pat Foley, whose opening set at 6:30 p.m. will lead to the headliners' 8 p.m. performance. An after party with a karaoke DJ will follow the show, there is a $5 cover charge, and more information on the night in available by calling (563) 232-8890 and visiting TheGypsyHighway.com. For more on the group, visit BeakerBrothersBand.com.