The Beaker Brothers Band, August 18

Friday, August 18, 5 p.m.

Common Chord's SkyBridge Courtyard, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With the ensemble's ranks presently including two retirees from the University of Iowa jazz program and a current Augustana instructor of Physics, Iowa City's popular rock group the Beaker Brothers Band will perform in Common Chord's Live at Five series, the group's August 18 Davenport concert sponsored by QC Foot & Ankle Associates with Common Chord's Front Row members, Encore Society, annual donors, and sponsors also making the event possible.

The Beaker Brothers Band has been playing the music of the late 1960s to the early '70s in a broad selection of venues and events since 2007. The ensemble was founded by veteran area musicians Steve Grismore, Dan Hummel, James Dreier, Dan Bernstein, Ed English, and the late John Shultz and was designed both to celebrate the spirit of the original jam bands and to honor the legacy of the Beaker Street radio program. With the show hosted by Clyde Clifford on KAAY from Little Rock and having aired from 1966 to 1972, Arkansas' Beaker Street is still widely considered the home of alternative rock.

Following the 2018 passing of Shultz, the Beaker Brothers Band found that it was no easy feat to replace someone with the musician's many talents and boundless energy. Fortunately, however, Bill Peterson (a.k.a. the White Tornado), agreed to join the band, and even though he was below the 50-or-above age range the group initially insisted on, the "rule" was happily broken for the accomplished keyboardist and vocalist. The group also recently added long-time friend Steve Prottsman, with the musician a gifted vocalist who plays multiple instruments including keys, guitar, and percussion. With the ensemble currently including two guitarists, two drummers, a bass player, and two keyboardists, the Beaker Brothers Band is able to even better re-create the music of Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, the Doors, Neil Young, CCR, Little Feat, James Gang, Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Santana, and the Allman Brothers Band.

Singer/songwriter Jacob Hemenway will serve as the Beaker Brothers' intermission artist on August 18, and following the 5 p.m. courtyard concert, the fun will continue with an after-party at Zeke’s Island Cafe at neighboring 131 West Second Street, where Hemenway will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission to both events are free, and more information on the evening and the Live at Five series is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChord.org.