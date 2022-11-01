The Beaker Brothers Band, November 13

Sunday, November 13, 4 p.m.

Moline Viking Club, 1450 41st Street, Moline IL

With the ensemble's ranks presently including a retired University of Iowa jazz professor, a former Augustana College guitar instructor, and a current Augustana professor of astronomy, Iowa City's popular rock and blues tribute musicians The Beaker Brothers Band play a rare Quad Cities concert on November 13, the group's Sunday Funday concert at Moline's Viking Club a joint effort between the venue, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's entertainment committee, and Rudy Hernandez.

The Beaker Brothers Band has been playing the music of the late 1960s to the early '70s in a broad selection of venues and events since 2007. The ensemble was founded by veteran area musicians Steve Grismore, Dan Hummel, James Dreier, Dan Bernstein, Ed English, and the late John Shultz and was designed both to celebrate the spirit of the original jam bands and to honor the legacy of the Beaker Street radio program. With the show hosted by Clyde Clifford on KAAY from Little Rock and having aired from 1966 to 1972, Louisiana's Beaker Street is still widely considered the home of alternative rock.

Following the 2018 passing of Shultz, the Beaker Brothers Band found that it was no easy feat to replace someone with the musician's many talents and boundless energy. Fortunately, however, Bill Peterson (a.k.a. the White Tornado), agreed to join the band, and even though he was below the 50-or-above age range the group initially insisted on, the "rule" was happily broken for the accomplished keyboardist and vocalist. The group also recently added long-time friend Steve Prottsman, with the musician a gifted vocalist who plays multiple instruments including keys, guitar, and percussion. With the ensemble currently including two guitarists, two drummers, a bass player, and two keyboardists, the Beaker Brothers Band is able to even better re-create the music of Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, the Doors, Neil Young, CCR, Little Feat, James Gang, Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Santana, and the Allman Brothers Band.

The Beaker Brothers Band play Moline Viking Clug from 4 to 7 p.m. on November 13, admission to the concert is $12 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members, and $15 for non-members, and representatives from the MVBS will be on hand to welcome new members and share information about upcoming events. For more information, visit the Sunday Funday event's Facebook page.