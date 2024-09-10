Beastö Blancö, September 21

Saturday, September 21, 7 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

Returning to the Moline venue in support of their new album Kinetica, Alice Cooper's daughter Calico Cooper and longtime bassist Chuck Garric bring their heavy-metal ensemble Beastö Blancö to Rascals Live on September 21, performing from a repertoire that includes the band's 2019 album We Are, a work that Metal-Temple.com called “Mötley Crüe meets White Zombie meets the heavy-metal period of Alice Cooper back in the 2000s."

Vocalist Calico Cooper was hired by her father at age 18 to choreograph and bring stage life to his nightmarish characters for the legend's "Brutal Planet" world tour. Eleven world tours and eight full stage shows later, Calico has carved a niche and massive fan base for herself in the horror industry, having become famous for playing alongside her dad in concert as “Nurse Rosetta” and “Cold Ethyl.” And Garric, who has been touring with Alice since 2003, is a rock bassist who has played with Turd, The Druts, L.A. Guns, and Dio, and has also played bass for Billy Bob Thornton, Ted Nugent, Don Felder, and Journey. Alongside guitarist Brother Latham, bassist Jan LeGrow, and drummer Sean Sellers, their heavy-metal quintet Beastö Blancö was influenced by bands such as White Zombie and Motörhead, their music a potent mix of heavy riffs, driving bass, and melodic choruses.

With their discography to date including 2013's Live Fast Die Loud, 2016's self-titled album, and 2018's Live from Berlin, Beastö Blancö also released 2019's We Are, a recording described by Outburn as “just as chock full of searing guitar riffs, driving bass lines, and stunning melodic choruses as fans could expect.” More recently, the rockers returned with Kinetica earlier this year, and the rave reviews continue to amass. Cryptic Rock stated that the album is "full of catchy melodies, memorable vocal hooks, and thick grooves," adding that "some of the most delightful standouts include the early singles like 'Lowlands,' as well as 'Run For Your Life,' but also others such as 'Heavy Is the Head,' with its gothic undertones, plus the irresistible 'Unreal.'" Ritual Control, meanwhile, raved that Kinetica delivers "a hard rock/alternative/industrial mix that defies categorization with its powerful vocals, punchy riffs, and infectious melodies."

Beastö Blancö plays the Moline venue on September 21 alongside special guest Skarlett Roxx, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert starts at $20, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)797-9457 and visiting Facebook.com/rascalslive/events.