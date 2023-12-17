17 Dec 2023

The Beatelles, December 31

By Reader Staff

The Beatelles at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center -- December 31.

Sunday, December 31, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Set to a backdrop of stunning multimedia and also boasting lively choreography, costume changes, witty banter, and even trivia, the female-driven Beatles tribute ensemble The Beatelles performs a New Year's Eve concert at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Ats Center, their December 31 engagement showcasing four powerhouse female vocalists performing the songs of John, Paul, George, and Ringo with harmonious perfection.

A must see show for any fan of the Beatles, the Beatelles' concert event is the brainchild of group member Christine Murphy and Frank Canino, the couple behind the retro revivalists of Rosie & the Rivets). As Murphy has stated, the main inspiration for the group was simple: “I’ve loved The Beatles since I was a kid and wanted to perform their music live. There are hundreds of Beatles bands, all male, but my vision was four women performing the songs with incredible harmony and choreography. Sort of like the Supremes singing the Beatles, but staying true to the original arrangements and with each vocalist's persona matching the Beatle they are singing."

The group formed in 2020, and as Camino said, "We started putting this show together during the pandemic, which was risky considering the uncertainty of the entertainment industry at the time." Murphy added, "We officially opened the doors in 2021 and within a day of having our promo up, an agency reached out wanting to book it. People like that it’s an all-female show. It’s a fresh take on the greatest songs ever written."

Even though it’s a reimagining of a typical Beatles tribute show, the vocal arrangements and keys are true to the original recordings. “We have the harmonies spot on," said Murphy. "We notice a lot of tribute bands cheat in this regard, but seeing that this is a vocal show, the four of us do the homework, and everything is note for note perfect. We perform a lot of songs other groups won’t touch." The Beatelles' performances find Murphy joined on-stage by vocalists Jen Zias, Amanda Wolff, and Virginia Ramey, with Francesca Sherrill as the swing and understudy for all four Beatelles.

With Frank Canino serving as the band's music director, the Beatelles play their Maquoketa engagement on December 31, the 7 p.m. concert will be preceded by pork loin sandwiches, chips, and beverages at 5 p.m., and admission to the New Year's Eve event is $30-35. For more information and tickets, call 563-652-9815 and visit OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.

Mike Schulz

