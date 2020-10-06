“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown,” October 20

Tuesday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With the Orange Country Register calling the production “electrifying” and the Los Angeles Times labeling it “the most unique tribute show in decades,” the touring sensation Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown makes its long-awaited area debut on October 20, filling the Davenport venue with some of the most electrifying and beloved songs made famous by two of history's most iconic bands.

For decades, the battle has raged: the Beatles or the Rolling Stones? Through their heyday, Beatles fans accused London’s Rolling Stones of stealing ideas, and even entire albums, from their Liverpool counterparts. At the same time, Stones fanatics accused the Beatles of secretly envying the London musicians' bad-boy images and attitudes, and of oftentimes copying their style. Both bands are unmistakably among the greatest of all time, having scored an array of songs that changed musical history. But the most infamous rivalry in rock and roll never played out in a public arena ... until now. And in this singular stage smash, only one band can be the best.

A musical mash-up featuring some of rock's most cherished and recognizable hits, Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown recently concluded a three-month residency at the Harrah's Reno showroom and a two-month residency at the Harrah's Laughlin showroom, and is performed by two of the music industry's most popular tribute acts: Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show. Composed of Nate Bott (“John Lennon”), Axel Clarke (“Ringo Starr”), Chris Paul Overall (“Paul McCartney”), and Zak Schaffer (“George Harrison”), Abbey Road has been acclaimed for their tight harmonies, flawless renditions of Beatles hits, custom–tailored costumes, vintage instruments, Liverpudlian dialects, and precise attention to detail. Satisfaction, meanwhile, boasts among its ensemble Jimmy Babu (“Ron Wood”), Chris LeGrand (“Mick Jagger”), Dom Lanzo (“Keith Richards”), Joe Rotondo (“Charlie Watts”), and John Wade (“Bill Wyman”), and has inspired raves including CBS News New York calling them “a must-see” and the New York Examiner labeling their act “the best show of its kind – ever.”

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on October 20, admission is $35-55, and socially distanced seating is in place, with ticket pods sold in groups of two or four. To reserve, call (800)745-3000 or visit AdlerTheatre.com.