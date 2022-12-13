Been There Done That, December 29

Thursday, December 29, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing in support of their EP Pretty Lies, a quartet of gifted young area musicians headline a December 29 concert event at the Raccoon Motel, with the Davenport venue treating patrons to the rock and power-pop talents of an ensemble that bills itself as the Quad Cities' only all-female rock band: Been There Done That.

Composed of Ava Rowland on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Katie Quinn on lead guitar, Izzy McChesney on vocals and bass, and Hazel Khoury vocals and on drums, Been There Done That is currently cerebrating its seventh year of performance – a considerable accomplishment given that none of the musicians is yet 21 years old. Since forming their ensemble between the ages of 11 and 13, the group has already amassed a long list of accomplishments, winning the QCRA Battle of the Bands in 2016 and 2019, and emerging victorious at the 2018 Iowa Rock & Roll Music Association's Youth Rocks Contest. Other notable credits include securing spots on 97X's 40th-anniversary album and i-ROCK 93.5's Local Stage CD, plus headlining a summertime concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room at Common Chord.

Rowland, meanwhile, was a co-winner of 2020's Voice of the QC contest, and Been There Done That also opened the local iHeart Radio Socially Distant Festival. The group has played live on WQUD-FM Vintage Radio and in-studio for Loving Living Local, and its musicians were champions at the 2017 Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Festival. In 2019, Been There Done That recorded its debut EP Pretty Lies at the Catamount Recording Studio, a work that boasts the singles “Final Bow,” “Lullaby,” and the recording's title track, with other fan favorites over recent years including “Darling,” “Anyone but You,” “So Done with You,” and “17 & Reckless.” Songs from the group's repertoire will be formed at the Raccoon Motel along with new offerings, and as the musicians state on their BTDTBand.com Web site, “As Been There Done That, they have collectively found their signature sound, and offer something different and unique to their fans by creating and sharing original music they are proud to call their own.”

Been There Done That plays their Davenport engagement on December 29, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $10, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.