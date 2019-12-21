Belladiva, December 31

Tuesday, December 31, 9:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Appearing locally after December tour stops throughout Florida and Minnesota, the genre-hopping talents of Belladiva perform a special New Year's Eve concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, offering venue guests a 2019-ending party filled with pop, R&B, country, rock, and nothing in the way of an admission fee.

A dynamic 10-piece show band boasting an accomplished ensemble of singers and musicians who cover a wide variety of music, Belladiva emerged on the Minneapolis music scene 16 years ago, and has subsequently thrilled audiences at concert halls and corporate events throughout the country. Employing electrifying vocals, stellar musicianship, up-to-the-minute choreography and flashy costume changes, the Belladiva performers pride themselves on running the genre gamut, treating audiences to dozens of the hottest hit singles from some of history's most acclaimed and beloved artists.

Songs in the group's pop and R&B repertoire include numerous chart-topping singles by the likes of Prince, Madonna, Beyoncé, Drake, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Tina Turner, and Taylor Swift. Belladiva's country tunes run through decades of hits by such talents as Lady Antebellum, Shania Twain, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert, and the Zac Brown Band. Jazz standards including “What a Wonderful World,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and “Unforgettable” are performed alongside catchy disco tunes such as “Staying Alive,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Funkytown.” Belladiva's singers go to town on iconic ballads including Aretha Franklin's “Natural Woman,” Cyndi Lauper's “Time After Time,” and Josh Groban's “You Raise Me Up.” And fans of rock and R&B won't be left out, either, as the Twin Cities musicians take on everything from Journey's “Don't Stop Believing” and Guns N' Roses' “Sweet Child of Mine” to Stevie Wonder's “Isn't She Lovely” and Sly & the Family Stone's “Dance to the Music.”

Belladiva take the stage at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center at 9:30 p.m. on December 31, admission to the group's New Year's Eve concert is free, and more information is available by calling (563)328-8000 or visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.