Ben Chapman, November 11

Tuesday, November 11, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Lauded by Country Central as an artist who "fuses funk, Southern rock, and soul into his own unique style of country music," singer/songwriter Ben Chapman headlines a November 11 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his most recent album Downbeat inspiring Americana UK to rave, "The songs on this record are well constructed both musically and lyrically, covering an eclectic range of musical styles."

As stated at BenChapmanMusic.com, the artist, at age 16, "received pivotal advice from fellow LaFayette, Georgia native and songwriter Channing Wilson: to pursue music seriously, he needed to move to Nashville, but not until he turned 21. This ignited a lasting ambition in Chapman.

"For several years, Chapman made frequent trips between his hometown and Nashville, attending songwriting sessions and building connections. He honored Wilson's advice precisely, making the official move on New Year's Day 2019, shortly after his 21st birthday. Leading up to this, he relentlessly honed his self-taught guitar skills by playing in countless venues – from 'shithole bars and VFWs to Mexican restaurants – basically anywhere that would have me.' Through these experiences, he refined his craft and learned what truly resonated with an audience.

"One particularly memorable gig was at a Chattanooga biker bar, which Chapman likens to the club in Road House. He recalls, 'There was always something crazy going on, but when the music started, everybody would just stop and get down.' This atmosphere directly inspired 'Downbeat,' the title track of his new album. The song features an ominous guitar line that transitions into a groovy, infectious sound, as Chapman emphasizes music's profound ability to soothe, both personally and socially: 'When the downbeat comes, everything’s alright.'

His latest album, Downbeat, released on December 13 [2024], showcases Chapman at his most confident, embracing what he calls 'this Southern-funk jam-band country thing.' While he initially moved to Nashville to write songs – composing for artists like Flatland Cavalry, Shelby Lynne, Muscadine Bloodline, and the Steel Woods – Chapman is now intently focused on his own artistry. During the creation of Downbeat, he delved into The Band's discography, finding inspiration in their storytelling. 'They’re so rootsy and so real, and you believe every word they’re singing, and I wanted to make something like that,' Chapman explains. 'The Band reminded me that I have a voice, so I better use it and say what I want to.'

Ben Chapman headlines his Davenport engagement on November 11, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.