Ben Folds, August 13

Tuesday, August 13, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter and composer having created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums with his ensemble, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records, Ben Folds headlines an August 13 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, his varied credits including serving as a judge on the NBC's The Sing-Off and, in 2019, publishing his memoir A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons.

After playing in several small independent bands throughout the late 1980s and into the early '90s, North Carolina native Folds came to prominence as the eponymous frontman and pianist of the alternative rock trio Ben Folds Five from 1993 to 2000, and again during their reunion from 2011 to 2013. He has recorded a number of solo albums, the most recent of which, What Matters Most, was released in June of 2023. Folds has also collaborated with musicians such as Regina Spektor, "Weird Al" Yankovic, and yMusic, and has undertaken experimental songwriting projects with actor William Shatner and authors such as Nick Hornby and Neil Gaiman. Additionally, since May of 2017, he has been the first artistic advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Folds has frequently performed arrangements of his music with uncommon instrumentation for rock and pop music, including symphony orchestras and a cappella groups. Beyond contributing music to the soundtracks of the animated films Hoodwinked! and Over the Hedge, Folds has produced several albums, including Amanda Palmer's first solo album Who Killed Amanda Palmer in 2008. Among his many professional accomplishments, Folds launched a charitable music-education initiative in his native state titled “Keys For Keys,” which provides funds and keyboards to existing nonprofits that provide free or affordable music lessons to interested school-age children. He continually advocates for improving public policies for the arts and arts education on the national level as a member of Americans For The Arts and the Arts Action Fund, and TV viewers will likely recognize the artist for guest spots on comedies including Community, You're the Worst, and Drunk History.

Ben Folds brings his "Paper Airplane Request Tour 2024" to Davenport on August 13 alongside special guest Lindsey Kraft, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $46-166, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.