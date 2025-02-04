04 Feb 2025

Ben Jones' “Let Me Be Frank,” February 14

By Reader Staff

Ben Jones' “Let Me Be Frank" at the Orpheum Theatre -- February 14.

Friday, February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Performing from a repertoire of favorites includes swinging Frank Sinatra standards and lush blue-eyed ballads, popular stage crooner Ben Jones brings his touring show Let Me Be Frank to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on February 14. The Valentine's Day concert also boasts the talents of pianist, composer, and music director Ron Abel, side-splitting laughs, and tunes from the songbooks of Cy Coleman, Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Johnny Mercer, Jacques Brel, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

In this hilarious followup to Jones' two solo shows I Think I'm in Love and I Think We Should See Other People, the artist whom Broadway World called "jaw-dropping" confronts frank, and capitalized Frank, truths about marriage, family, and a life in the entertainment industry. Jones and Abel have brought their magic to stages all over the world, and together bring an incredible depth and originality to Sinatra's hits and deep cuts alike. It’s an incredible and joyful presentation of some of the best music of the 20th century and an evening you won’t want to miss.

Jones is a singer, comedian, storyteller, and actor who has appeared in front of audiences worldwide, from the Edinburgh International Festival to the Shanghai Concert Hall. He has shared the spotlight with the likes of Rita Moreno, Michael Tilson Thomas, Frederica von Stade, Nathan Gunn, Isabel Leonard, Helmuth Rilling, Michael Morgan, Val Diamond, and the Bang on a Can All-Stars. His versatile voice, meanwhile, has been featured on recordings on the Albany, Naxos, and Delos labels, on A Prairie Home Companion, on the soundtracks for the best-selling video game franchises Halo and Civilization, and on commercials for Coors Light and Meow Mix.

The touring artist made his Carnegie Hall debut in the 2021 Voices of Hope Festival, and was most recently seen as Sid Sorokin in The Pajama Game in San Francisco, for which he received the Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award for Best Performance in a Musical. Additionally, his last two solo productions played to sold-out houses across the U.S. before being featured among Broadway World's "Best of 2022."

Let Me Be Frank comes to Galesburg on February 14, admission to the 7:30 p.m. stage event is $30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpheum.org.

