Ben Rosenblum, February 24

Friday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With RG magazine stating that his "music keeps you on your feet and not wanting to miss a single moment of magic," award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum headlines a February 24 concert at Common Chord's Redstone Room in Davenport, the New York City-based artist a significant talent who, according to DownBeat magazine, "caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits."

Since the release of his debut album Instead, which was awarded four stars by DownBeat, Columbia-Juilliard graduate Rosenblum has toured extensively with his trio and sextet throughout the United States, including multiple trips to the Northeast, Midwest, South and West Coast. Having also appeared internationally in Canada, Europe, and Japan, he was a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall’s Stern-Perelman Auditorium with Reona Ito’s New York Harmonic Band, and has performed at prestigious venues throughout the world, including at the Appel Room at Lincoln Center, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, Ravinia, Himawari-No-Sato Concert Hall in Yokohama, Bird’s Eye in Basel, and the Library of Congress. Rosenblum’s second album, 2018's River City, was deemed “richly romantic” and “well-realized” by JAZZIZ magazine, which featured the title track as part of their Best of Fall 2018 CD, and his raves include All About Jazz labeling him an “impressive talent” and Sea of Tranquility calling him "mature beyond his years."

More recently, Rosenblum released his third album Kites and Strings, which is the first to feature him on both piano and accordion alongside his new sextet The Nebula Project. In 2020, the ensemble was voted runner-up for Best New Artist in the JazzTimes’ Readers’ Poll, and Rosenblum has been additionally privileged to share the stage with many highly acclaimed jazz musicians, among them Curtis Lundy, Winard Harper, Deborah Davis, and Chris Washburne. The musicians has also made appearances with jazz greats such as Bobby Watson, Sean Jones, TS Monk, Warren Wolf, Eliot Zigmund, and many others, though Rosenblum’s musical interests extend beyond the genre to include work in numerous world-music scenes, including styles from Brazil, Peru, Croatia, Bulgaria, India, and Ireland.

Ben Rosenblum headlines his Redstone Room engagement on February 24, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information is available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.