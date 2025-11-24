The Ben Rosenblum Trio and Laura Anglade, December 7

Sunday, December 7, 4 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

With RG magazine stating that his "music keeps you on your feet and not wanting to miss a single moment of magic," award-winning jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum brings his trio to Davenport's Redstone Room on December 7 alongside French/American singer Laura Anglade, whose talents inspired All About Jazz to rave that "while Laura’s style is evocative of Julie London, Helen Merrill and Cyrille Aimée, her voice is uniquely her own."

A New York-based talent who, according to DownBeat magazine, "caresses [the music] with the reverence it merits," pianist, accordionist, and composer Rosenblum has performed with world-class musicians across more than 20 music genres and 25 countries, and has led bands at prestigious international venues, all while maintaining a signature, melodic musical voice. Rosenblum’s journey has taken him on tours with Grammy-winning pop artist Rickie Lee Jones, Grammy-winning jazz vocalist Catherine Russell, and Juno-winning contemporary Indian singer Kiran Ahluwalia. He’s played Brazilian choro with Ephrat Asherie Dance and Brazilian forró with The Late Night Show’s Nêgah Santos and famed forró band Forró in the Dark. His roots in jazz have led to a 10-year-plus relationship with Grammy-winning bassist Curtis Lundy, performing at festivals alongside jazz luminaries Bobby Watson, Sean Jones and Warren Wolf. He has appeared with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on accordion, and as a guest soloist on piano at Carnegie Hall’s Stern-Perelman Auditorium with Maestro Reona Ito’s New York Harmonic Band. Throughout it all, Rosenblum has always maintained the same priority – to tell a compelling story with his music, reaching the hearts of his audience and connecting on emotional, intellectual, and spiritual levels.

Rosenblum brings this wealth and diversity of experiences to his projects as a leader, overseeing a full tour schedule as a solo artist, with his trio and, most recently, his six-piece ensemble the Nebula Project. Since his first album as a leader, Instead (which Downbeat magazine awarded four stars), he has since released three follow-up records to critical acclaim, receiving favorable reviews in almost every major jazz publication (Downbeat, All About Jazz, Jazziz, JazzTimes, JazzEd, NYC Jazz Record, JazzLife Japan, and many more). Across multiple tours in Japan, Europe, Canada and the United States, Rosenblum has brought his bands to perform at some of the world’s most respected music venues, including Ravinia, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, the Library of Congress, AngraJazz (Terceira Island), Bird’s Eye (Basel), and Yokohama’s Himawari-No-Sato Concert Hall. At any given show, Rosenblum might draw on influences from 10 or more countries, with interests going beyond jazz to include various music traditions from South America, Eastern Europe, Ireland, India, the Caribbean, and the Middle East.

Performing on the December 7 bill with the Ben Rosenblum Trio is Laura Anglade, who leads an active international touring schedule and has performed at venues including Olympia (Paris), Royal Festival Hall (London), Town Hall (New York City), the Ace Theatre Hotel (Los Angeles), and the main stage at the Festival International de Jazz de Montreal. She opened for Gregory Porter at the Victoria Jazz Festival (summer 2022), and Melody Gardot (fall 2022), joining her across the east and west coasts of the U.S. and Europe.

With the artist currently based in Toronto, Anglade's debut release, 2019's I’ve Got Just About Everything, saw the vocalist, along with her quintet, fearlessly plunging headlong into a wide range of material drawn from both the Broadway stage as well as the Great American Songbook. On her Juno-nominated sophomore recording, 2022's Venez Donc Chez Moi, Anglade teams up with Montreal guitarist Sam Kirmayer and New York based accordionist Benjamin Rosenblum on two tracks. It is an homage of sorts; a nod to Laura’s beloved France. The record features French classics made famous by Barbara, Charles Trenet, Edith Piaf, and Michel Legrand, to name a few.

The Ben Rosenblum Trio and Laura Anglade perform their Redstone Room engagement on December 7, admission to the 4 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.