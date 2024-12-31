Big Head Todd & the Monsters, January 14

Tuesday, January 14, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2024 release Her Way Out and praised by Glide magazine for songs that "radiate a sense of optimism and purpose ever so welcome in these fragmented times," the alternative rockers of Big Head Todd & the Monsters return to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on January 14, the platinum-selling Billboard artists also hailed by the Los Angeles Times for their "great songs that incorporate blues, folk, rock, and country."

Composed of Todd Park Mohr (vocals, guitar, keyboards, saxophone, harmonica), Brian Nevin (drums, percussion, vocals), Rob Squires (bass guitar, vocals), and Jeremy Lawton (keyboards, pedal steel guitar, vocals), the former three all among the group's founders, Big Head Todd & the Monsters formed in 1986 and originated Big Records in 1989, releasing their first album Another Mayberry that same year. Midnight Radio was released the following year, and by 1993, Big Head Todd & the Monsters had developed a considerable live following across the United States. Their first live album was recorded at the H.O.R.D.E. Festival in 1993, the same year that the group signed with Giant Records and recorded Sister Sweetly with Prince associate David Z producing. This album went platinum and spawned three singles that made the rock charts: "Bittersweet," "Broken Hearted Savior," and "Circle." Mohr then produced his outfit's next album Strategem, which was released in 1994 and reached number 30 on the Billboard 200.

Jerry Harrison, formerly of Talking Heads, produced Big Head Todd & the Monsters' next album, 1997's Beautiful World. Blues legend John Lee Hooker was recording an album in the same studio and played with the band on a version of his best-known song "Boom Boom," while Bernie Worrell, formerly of P-Funk, played some keyboards on the album's title track. Corey Mauser filled out the other key parts on the album that eventually spawned two hit singles on the rock charts: "Boom Boom" and "Resignation Superman." In 2002, the group released the follow-up studio album Riviera. As Giant Records had closed its doors, the self-produced album was released through Big Records with distribution through Warner Music, with Crimes of Passion arriving in 2004 with Sanctuary Records distributing.

Since then, Big Head Todd & the Monsters have released another seven studio albums including 2024's Her Way Out, a quartet of live albums, and have collectively taken the stage at hallowed hometown haunt Red Rocks Amphitheatre a staggering 32 times. In June 2021, they made a rapturous homecoming to Red Rocks for their first full capacity gig at the venue post-COVID, and chronicling the event, 303 Magazine described the group as “a longtime pal that has defined Colorado’s blues-rock scene for multiple decades.”

Big Head Todd & the Monsters headline their Capitol Theatre engagement on January 14, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35-99, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.