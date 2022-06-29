Billy Currington, July 9

Saturday, July 9, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Performing in support of his most recent album Intuition, Grammy-nominated, chart-topping country-music superstar Billy Currington headlines a July 9 concert at East Moline venue the Rust Belt, the artist revered for such number-one hits as "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," "Good Directions," "People Are Crazy," and "That's How Country Boys Roll."

Currently residing in his birthplace of Savannah, Georgia, Currington's self-titled debut album was released in September of 2003, and its first single "Walk a Little Straighter" included a chorus that the 48-year-old wrote when he was only 12. The song went to number eight on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and was followed by "I Got a Feelin,'" which became the singer/songwriter's first top-five smash on the U.S. country charts. He scored a third consecutive top-10 hit with Shania Twain in their duet "Party for Two," and in 2005, Currington released his second studio album Doin' Somethin' Right, which peaked at number two on the Top Country Albums chart and number 11 on the Billboard 200. This recording produced Currington's first chart-topping hit with "Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right," and his second with "Good Directions."

After a 2006 CMT Music Award win for Hottest Video of the Year (for “Must Be Doin' Somethin' Right”) and an Academy of Country Music Award nomination on New Artist of the Year, Currington released four subsequent albums that all landed in the top five on Billboard's U.S. Country chart: 2008's Little Bit of Everything, 2010's Enjoy Yourself, 2013's We Are Tonight, and 2015's Summer Forever. In addition to earning the artist a Grammy nomination for Male Country Vocal Performance (for Little Bit of Everything's “People Are Crazy”), this collective output scored number-one hits in “That's Not Country Boys Roll,” “Pretty Good at Drinkin' Beer,” “Let Me Down Easy,” “Hey Girl,” “We Are Tonight,” “Don't It,” “It Don't Hurt Like It Used To,” and “Do I Make You Wanna.” That latter single set a new Billboard record in August of 2017, making Currington the only country-music artist in U.S. Country Airplay chart history to have a song in the number-one spot gain an audience of nearly 9,500,000 over another country-music artist's song in the number two spot.

Meanwhile, the artist's 2021 recording Intuition was a surprise release, dropping with no advance publicity and no new singles landing prior to the album's debut. Intuition serves as a musical departure from Currington's previous work, as it was not marketed as a country album, and instead drew inspirations from, as its creator stated, "synth pop, '80s R&B, and tropical house."

Billy Currington brings his national tour to East Moline on July 9, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $39.50-69.50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.