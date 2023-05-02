Bizzy Bone, May 18

Thursday, May 18, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Headlining a May 18 concert co-presented by Rocktown Entertainment Group, West Coast hip-hop and rap artist Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony plays Davenport's Redstone Room in support of his newest release I’m Busy, an 18 track recording featuring the contributions of his sons Lil Bizzy and YBL Sinatra.

Composed of rappers Bizzy Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony was signed to Eazy-E‘s Ruthless Records in late 1993, when they debuted their EP Creepin on ah Come Up. Two years later, the group released its second album E. 1999 Eternal, which included hits "1st of tha Month," "East 1999," and "Tha Crossroads," the latter a tribute to then-recently deceased mentor Eazy-E, that won a Grammy Award in 1997. The Art of War, the group's third album, was also released that year, and in 2000, BTNHResurrection reached platinum status in the U.S. in one month, while 2002's Thug World Order peaked at number three on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop acts of all time, and they are the only group that has worked with renowned American rappers 2Pac, the Notorious B.I.G., Eazy-E, and Big Pun while they were all still alive. About.com ranked them number 12 on its list of the 25 Best Rap Groups of All Time, while MTV called them "the most melodic hip-hop group of all time."

Having been with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony since its inception, Bizzy Bone's discography includes 18 studio albums, six compilation albums, and seven singles. Over the course of his career, the musician has released albums under 11 different record labels and has been signed to major labels including Virgin Records and Warner Bros. Records, with the artist currently associated with 7th Sign. Bizzy Bone has had eight albums chart on the Billboard 200, and his debut Heaven'z Movie, released in 1998, peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold in the United States. He has also released 31 music videos and 10 collaboration albums, as well as working on performing on collaboration albums with artists including Layzie Bone and Bad Azz.

Bizzy Bone performs his May 18 engagement at Davenport's Redstone Room alongside special guests YBL Sinatra, Cleve the Harmony God, and AC Killer, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.