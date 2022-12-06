06 Dec 2022

BJ Barham, December 17

By Reader Staff

BJ Barham at the Raccoon Motel -- December 17.

Saturday, December 17, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Best known as the founder and lead vocalist/guitarist for the alternative-country and Americana ensemble American Aquarium, singer/songwriter BJ Barham plays a special solo set at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on December 17, the artist's 2016 album Rockingham lauded by No Depression for its artist's “ability to capture depth and emotion that is on par with few others.”

Formed in 2006 and led by Barham, American Aquarium has released seven albums to date, including 2012’s critically acclaimed Burn. Flicker. Die., which American Songwriter deemed “a record for anyone who creates art, even if recognition and a stable living may never come of it.” Their 2006 debut album Antique Hearts was followed by The Bible & the Bottle in 2008, by which point the band had begun to tour extensively, playing around 250 shows a year. Also in 2008 came the minimalist live EP Bones, and American Aquarium's next album, 2009's Dances for the Lonely, debuted the fan favorite “I Hope He Breaks Your Heart," leading to raves for the 2010 recording Small Town Hymns and continued comparisons to such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Whiskeytown, and Lucero.

In 2012, American Aquarium released two albums: Live in Raleigh and Burn. Flicker. Die., the latter of which led Barham to say, "It's kind of ironic that the record about not making it is the record that helped us make it." Blurt magazine stated of the release, "Throughout, the music crackles and snarls with a raw viscerality that carries distinct echoes of the Drive-By Truckers and early-seventies Rolling Stones – boozy, swaggering closing track 'Saturday Nights' even sports a signature crunch-riff that’d put a big smile on Keith Richards’ face." Burn. Flicker. Die. went on to be nominated for Best Americana/Roots Album and Best Album Artwork at the 2013 Lone Star Music Awards, and led to additional success for the group that have included 2015's Wolves, 2018's Things Change, and last year's Slappers, Bangers, & Certified Twangers Volumes I and II. Performing from both American Aquarium's and his own personal repertoire on December 17, Barham is sure to perform numbers from his lauded solo debut Rockingham, a recording in which, according to Country Standard Time, "Barham's raspy Steve-Earle-meets-Bruce-Springsteen vocal quality and his makeshift band's spare accompaniment lends a dusty authenticity to the eight somber short stories."

BJ Barham plays his Davenport engagement on December 17, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 