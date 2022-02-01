BJ Barham, February 12

Saturday, February 12, 8 p.m.

The Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Best known as the founder and lead vocalist/guitarist for the alternative-country and Americana ensemble American Aquarium, singer/songwriter BJ Barham plays a special solo set at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on February 12, the artist's 2016 album Rockingham lauded by No Depression for its artist's “ability to capture depth and emotion that is on par with few others.”

Formed in 2006 and led by Barham, American Aquarium has released seven albums to date, including 2012’s critically acclaimed Burn. Flicker. Die., which American Songwriter deemed “a record for anyone who creates art, even if recognition and a stable living may never come of it.” Their 2006 debut album Antique Hearts was followed by The Bible & the Bottle in 2008, by which point the band had begun to tour extensively, playing around 250 shows a year. Also in 2008 came the minimalist live EP Bones, and American Aquarium's next album, 2009's Dances for the Lonely, debuted the fan favorite “I Hope He Breaks Your Heart," leading to raves for the 2010 recording Small Town Hymns and continued comparisons to such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Whiskeytown, and Lucero.

In 2012, American Aquarium released two albums: Live in Raleigh and Burn. Flicker. Die., the latter of which led Barham to say, "It's kind of ironic that the record about not making it is the record that helped us make it." Blurt magazine stated of the release, "Throughout, the music crackles and snarls with a raw viscerality that carries distinct echoes of the Drive-By Truckers and early-seventies Rolling Stones – boozy, swaggering closing track 'Saturday Nights' even sports a signature crunch-riff that’d put a big smile on Keith Richards’ face." Burn. Flicker. Die. Went on to be nominated for Best Americana/Roots Album and Best Album Artwork at the 2013 Lone Star Music Awards, and led to additional success for the group that have included 2015's Wolves, 2018's Things Change, and last year's Slappers, Bangers, & Certified Twangers Volumes I and II. Performing from both American Aquarium's and his own personal repertoire on February 12, Barham is sure to perform numbers from his lauded solo debut Rockingham, a recording in which, according to Country Standard Time, "Barham's raspy Steve-Earle-meets-Bruce-Springsteen vocal quality and his makeshift band's spare accompaniment lends a dusty authenticity to the eight somber short stories."

BJ Barham plays his Davenport engagement with an opening set by Angela Meyers, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.