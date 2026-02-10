The Black Jacket Symphony Presents Pink Floyd's “Dark Side of the Moon,” February 20

Friday, February 20, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Performing, in its entirety, an album that was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," the touring artists of The Black Jacket Symphony brings their stage rendition of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon to Davenport's Capitol Theatre on February 20, this legendary rock recording also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

"Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish?" asks BlackJacketSymphony.com. "Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates a select classic album live in its entirety – note for note, sound for sound – plus a full set of greatest hits from the evening’s artist. Over the past thirteen years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the U.S. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed – and no sonic detail is overlooked, with the musicians doing whatever it takes to reproduce the album. It’s a full night of rock and roll magic – plus a visual experience unlike any other. Fans across the country flock to their shows – and once you see one, you won’t miss another!"

The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album by the English progressive rock band Pink Floyd, released in March of 1973 by Capitol Records in the U.S. and Harvest Records in the U.K. Developed during live performances before recording began, it was conceived as a concept album that would focus on the pressures faced by the band during their arduous lifestyle, and also deal with the mental health problems of the former band member Syd Barrett, who had departed the group in 1968. New material was recorded in two sessions in 1972 and 1973 at EMI Studios (now Abbey Road Studios) in London.

The record builds on ideas explored in Pink Floyd's earlier recordings and performances, while omitting the extended instrumentals that characterized the band's earlier work. The group employed multitrack recording, tape loops, and analogue synthesizers, including experimentation with the EMS VCS 3 and a Synthi A. The engineer Alan Parsons was responsible for many aspects of the recording, and for the recruitment of the session singer Clare Torry, who appears on "The Great Gig in the Sky."

Pink Floy'd album explores themes such as conflict, greed, time, death, and mental illness. Snippets from interviews with the band's road crew and others are featured alongside philosophical quotations. The sleeve, which depicts a prismatic spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson in response to the keyboardist Richard Wright's request for a "simple and bold" design which would represent the band's lighting and the album's themes. The album was promoted with two singles: "Money" and "Us and Them."

The Dark Side of the Moon has received widespread critical acclaim and is often featured in publication listings of the greatest albums of all time. It brought international fame and wealth to all four band members. A blockbuster release of the album era, it also propelled record sales throughout the music industry during the 1970s. The Dark Side of the Moon is certified 14× platinum in the United Kingdom, and topped the US Billboard Top LPs & Tape chart, where it has charted for 996 weeks. By 2013, The Dark Side of the Moon had sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it the band's best-selling release, the best-selling album of the 1970s, and the fourth-best-selling album in history.

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon in Davenport on February 20, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $38-51, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.