Blake Shelton, March 27

Wednesday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

With his 11th chart-topper "Doin' What She Likes" having broken the record for the most consecutive number-one singles in the 24-year history of Billboard's Country Airplay chart, Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling country superstar Blake Shelton brings his national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on March 27, the icon also famed for having been a judge on the televised singing competitions Nashville Star and Clash of the Choirs, as well as a 12-year coach on NBC's The Voice.

Born in Ada, Oklahoma, in 1976, Shelton moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to pursue a singing career at age 17. There he got a job at a music publishing company and, in 1997, he was aided by Bobby Braddock to obtain a production contract with Sony Music. His debut single "Austin" was issued via Giant Records, but that label closed soon afterward and Warner Bros. Records Nashville assumed promotion of the single. All of Shelton's subsequent releases have also been on Warner Bros. Nashville, except for a temporary shift to Reprise Records Nashville in 2009 and 2010. "Austin" topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts in 2001, the first of 28 singles in his career to achieve a number-one position on the country music charts. Included among these hits is a consecutive streak of 17, lasting from "Hillbilly Bone" (a duet with Trace Adkins) in early 2010 to "Came Here to Forget" in 2016.

Most of Shelton's singles have also entered the Billboard Hot 100, the highest being the number 12 peak of "Boys 'Round Here" (which features backing vocals from the Pistol Annies and multiple other artists). Shelton also has four featured credits which have charted, one of which was the multi-artist medley "Forever Country" in 2016, which reached number one on Hot Country Songs credited to the Artists of Then, Now, and Forever. Several non-single releases have charted, including multiple seasonal cuts from his 2012 Christmas release Cheers, It's Christmas, preview tracks from studio albums prior to their release, and duet performances with contestants on The Voice, on which Shelton is a judge. Billboard consequently ranked Shelton as the 31st Top Artist of the 2010s.

Of Shelton's 12 studio albums, 10 have achieved a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, with Red River Blue (2011) and Based on a True Story... (2013) his most commercially successful, having achieved double-platinum and triple-platinum certification for shipments of two million and three million in the United States, respectively. The 2010 compilation Loaded: The Best of Blake Shelton is also certified platinum for shipments of one million. Most of Shelton's singles also have RIAA certifications honoring a threshold number of certified downloads, with the highest being "Honey Bee." "God's Country," "God Gave Me You" (a cover of Dave Barnes), and "Boys 'Round Here." all of which have been certified multi-platinum for four million downloads and five million downloads.

Blake Shelton plays the Moline amphitheater on March 27 alongside special guests Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $53-253, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.