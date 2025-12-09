Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Extravaganza, December 23

Tuesday, December 23, 7 p.m.

Coralville Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Fifth Street, Coralville IA

A thrilling seasonal performance that blends the beauty of traditional carols with high-octane rock anthems, cinematic classical re-imaginings, and heartwarming favorites, the Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Extravaganza comes to the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on December 23, delivering a one-of-a-kind holiday concert experience that's bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever before.

With a presence as bold as his sound, Blue Violin commands grand concert halls and intimate candlelit venues alike, moving dynamically across the stage while weaving immersive multimedia into every performance. His style blurs the lines between classical mastery and rock-and-roll fire, captivating audiences around the world. Praised by the Boston Ballet as “electrifying” and by The Boston Globe for “sparking musical interest in new ways,” he has performed alongside Gloria Estefan, Paul Simon, and Jennifer Holliday, with special appearances with John Mayer and even Sesame Street.

A genre-bending soloist, Blue Violin has brought his high-energy performances to sold-out audiences across Australia, Asia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and throughout the United States. His powerful, cinematic shows have earned standing ovations from U.S. Presidents to Queen Rania of Jordan. With a signature style that blends live loops, soaring melodies, and virtuosic technique, he transforms a single violin into an entire orchestra – whether reimagining "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC or delivering an epic, multi-layered version of "Free Bird."

Blue Violin has also recorded and toured with Grammy-nominated, chart-topping band Sanctus Real, and performed with Tim Janis, Celtic Woman’s Orla Fallon, and EMI recording artists. He’s contributed to albums with Grammy-winning Turtle Island Quartet, Robin McAuley (Scorpions), and Glee’s Jeanette Olsson. And ss founder and first violinist of the award winning Boston String Quartet, he reshaped the modern classical scene and co-led the world premiere of Raul Yanez’s "Concerto for Turntable" at Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Auditorium with Red Bull Artsehcro. Music Makers has called the artist "the best rock and roll violinist of a generation."

Often described as “Trans-Siberian Orchestra meets Lindsey Stirling,” Blue Violin delivers fiery virtuosity and cinematic flair in every performance. Fresh from acclaimed tours across Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, Blue Violin has been earning international accolades for genre-bending performances that blur the line between classical virtuosity and rock energy. With last year’s holiday tour playing to packed houses and sold-out nights, this year’s Candlelight Christmas is set to be the most unforgettable yet, the dynamic compositions brought to life in glowing candlelight with a dazzling stage set and immersive light show.

The Blue Violin Candlelight Christmas Extravaganza lands at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts on December 23, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39-66, and more information and tickets are available by calling (319)248-9370 and visiting CoralvilleArts.org.