Blvck Hippie, May 27

Monday, May 27, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Praised by Atwood magazine for his group's "jazzy, sultry indie rock upheaval from and for the soul," Memphis-based artist Josh Shaw brings his outfit Blvck Hippie to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on May 27 (Memorial Day) in support of the June 14 release Basketball Camp, Atwood adding that the dynamic musicians are "an emerging force reminiscent of The Strokes and The Black Keys, but with their own spirited and dynamic energy."

As stated at Last.fm, the Blvck Hippie band moniker "derives from frontman Josh Shaw’s childhood nickname, coined by his mom. Blvck Hippie's current lineup is composed of lead guitarist and vocalist Josh Shaw, with Casey Rittinger on drums, Mattie Turner on rhythm guitar, and Tyler “Chaucer” Marberry on bass. Shaw’s passion for music began at age 11. Inspired by Peanuts’ piano-playing Schroeder, he taught himself Beethoven. Classically trained in piano, Shaw first picked up a guitar his junior year of college, writing and recording Lo-fi music from his dorm room. Post-college, Shaw worked on solo projects under St. John until 2018. That’s when he met bandmate Casey Rittinger, and the band’s sound took a different direction as the duo penned new music under the name Blvck Hippie.

"Rittinger started drumming in high school band, then went on to play for various metal bands before joining Blvck Hippie. Marberry joined the band as an emergency bass replacement literally two days before their first tour in summer 2019. His unequivocal skill with the five-string earned him his keep. Blvck Hippie’s sound draws inspiration from The Antlers’ Hospice, along with the work of The Strokes and The Voids. Shaw credits Kanye West and Kid Cudi for inspiring him as a Black artist, pushing him to always create something different. Shaw’s overdriven shimmery guitars, Rittinger’s tight, polyrhythmic drums, and Marberry’s booming and melodic bass lines meld together to create an unexpectedly delightful 'VHS'-inspired rock. Shaw’s dark brooding lyrics traverse escapism, loneliness, and grief; these themes work with the instrumentals to create the Sad Boy Indie Rock songs of your dreams."

Blvck Hippie headlines their Davenport engagement on May 27 with an opening set by Bones Owens, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.