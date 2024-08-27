27 Aug 2024

Bob Log III, September 6

By Reader Staff

Bob Log III at the Raccoon Motel -- September 6.

Friday, September 6, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his live show described as a "blues punk guitar dance party," and the artist having enjoyed frequent tours of North America, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Taiwan, and Iceland, experimental rocker Bob Log III headlines a September 6 concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist famed for donning a full-body human-cannonball sui and a helmet wired to a telephone receiver, which allows him to devote his hands and feet to guitar and drums.

Bob Log III was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Tucson, Arizona. Growing up, he listened to musical artists such as AC/DC, Screaming Jay Hawkins, Bo Diddley, Hasil Adkins and Chuck Berry. Log got his first guitar at the age of 11, and by the age of 16, he had moved to slide guitar, playing Delta blues and modeling his slide guitar style on that of Mississippi Fred McDowell. Log began his music career recording and touring with Mondo Guano, a four-piece slide guitar, blues, home-made percussion band based in Tucson, Arizona. Upon leaving Mondo Guano, Log went on to perform as one half of the Delta blues rock duo, Doo Rag, with bandmate Thermos Malling.

After six years of making music with Doo Rag, Log began a solo career, warming up audiences bands, including R. L. Burnside, Blues Explosion, Ween, Franz Ferdinand, and Ani Difranco. Over time, Log acquired a kick-drum and a homemade foot cymbal which he custom-outfitted with a kick pedal of its own. These instruments, combined with his slide guitar work, telephone microphone vocals, and drum machine accompaniment, form the framework on which Bob Log constructs his songs. His version of quick Delta blues is based on the sound that he and Thermos developed in the duo Doo Rag, with greater emphasis on guitar showmanship, finger-picking, and one-man-band-style drumming with his feet. He began touring in North America, including performances in Toronto, in 1999 and 2000.

Bob Log III headlines his Davenport engagement on September 6 alongside special guest artis Samuel Locke Ward, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $23.81, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

