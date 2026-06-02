The Bones of J.R. Jones, June 13

Saturday, June 13, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his 2025 recording Radio Waves that Americana UK deemed "an excellent album” that allows “glorious vocals to shine," touring artist Jonathan Linaberry – working under his stage moniker The Bones of J.R. Jones – headlines a June 13 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Atwood adding that the musician's fall release and sixth album overall is "raw, reflective, and achingly human."

Born in 1982, New York native Linaberry, as stated at AllMusic.com, "was introduced to making music when his mother signed him up for piano lessons when he was six. He also studied trombone for a while, and when he was 14, he gave up on the piano and switched to the guitar. After completing high school, Linaberry moved to Brooklyn to study art and design education at the Pratt Institute. He soon became enamored of New York City's punk rock scene, drawn by the raw passion of the music, and joined a band called Trouble Loves Me, who released an EP, Eyes Closed, Fingers Crossed, in 2002. When he was 19, Linaberry became interested in acoustic blues, gospel, and roots music after digging into some archival albums given to him by his parents. He spent a few years playing with the acoustic group the Feverfew (who released the album Apparitions in 2004) and some other like-minded acts before he struck out on his own in 2012 under the banner The Bones of J.R. Jones. Playing one-man band style, and stomping out rhythm while picking guitar or banjo, Linaberry released the first Bones of J.R. Jones EP, The Wildness, in 2012, and 2014 brought his first full-length album, Dark Was the Yearling.

"In April 2016, Linaberry released the second album from the Bones of J.R. Jones, the more layered Spirit's Furnace, and then 2018's Ones to Keep Close, which upped the ante with greater use of electric instruments and additional musicians. Linaberry still toured one-man-band style for the most part, making his way through the United States and Europe several times and headlining smaller venues while opening bigger shows for the Wallflowers and the Devil Makes Three. His song 'Good Friend of Mine' was used in the 2015 comedy Vacation, and his music also appeared on the German television serial Culpa: Niemand ist ohne Schuld, as well as the American series NCIS: Los Angeles, Elementary, Longmire, and Suits. Filmmaker Taika Waititi, whose screenplay for the film JoJo Rabbit earned him an Academy Award, reached out to Linaberry to score a special extended commercial for Amazon's 2022 Holiday sales campaign. In June 2023, the Bones of J.R. Jones released the single 'Heaven Help Me,' which was the first preview of their fourth full-length album, Slow Lightning. Issued in October 2023, the LP was produced by Kiyoshi Matsuyama, who had played guitar with Linaberry on earlier projects and worked with the group the London Souls."

The Bones of J.R. Jones headlines his Davenport engagement on June 13, and the 7 p.m. concert will be preceded by a separate 4 p.m. concert with Joe Jordan and JD Aguilera. Admission to both events starts at $26.45 each, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.