Boyz II Men, June 11

Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Revered for such chart-topping singles as “End of the Road,” “4 Seasons of Loneliness,” and the iconic “I'll Make Love to You,” the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling R&B artists of Boyz II Men bring their national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on June 11, their professional accolades also including nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Formed in Philadelphia in the mid-1980s and best known for their emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies, Boyz II Men are currently a trio composed of baritone Nathan Morris alongside tenors Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. During the 1990s, Boyz II Men found fame on Motown Records as a quartet including bass Michael McCary, who left the group in 2003 due to back spasms that were eventually diagnosed as multiple sclerosis. During the 1990s, Boyz II Men gained international success beginning with the release of the top-five singles "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday" in 1991, followed by the number-one single "End of the Road" in 1992, which topped the charts worldwide. "End of the Road" also set a new record for longevity, staying at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks. Boyz II Men proceeded to break this record with the subsequent releases of "I'll Make Love to You" and "One Sweet Day" with Mariah Carey, which, at 14 and 16 weeks, respectively, each set new records for the total number of weeks at number one.

Consequently, Boyz II Men is among the music industry's elite in regard to time spent at Billboard's number one with 50 cumulative weeks, ranking sixth behind Drake, the Beatles, Rihanna, Elvis Presley, and Carey. Furthermore, when "On Bended Knee" took the number one spot away from "I'll Make Love to You," Boyz II Men became only the third artists ever – after the Beatles and Presley – to replace themselves at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. These achievements were enough to earn Boyz II Men recognition as Billboard magazine's biggest boy band during the 25-year period between 1987 and 2012.

The recipients of four Grammy Awards including for Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (twice), and Best R&B Album for 1995's II, Boyz II Men continues to perform worldwide as a trio, with their top-five albums including Nathan Michael Shawn Wanya, Full Circle, and the chart-topping Evolution, and their most recent studio album Under the Streetlight released in 2017. Beyond making music, giving back is also important to Boyz II Men, and the group has its own charity Boyz II Men House, which lends support to individuals and organizations that focus on improving quality of life and helping to unlock human potential.

Boyz II Men plays the Event Center on June 11, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $45-90, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.