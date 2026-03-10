Brad & the Big Wave and PONS, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

An exhilarating showcase of rock, punk, and blends of both will fill the Raccoon Motel on March 20, with the downtown-Davenport venue hosting the Iowa City-based talents alongside the special guests of PONS.

Brad &the Big Wave, whose new single "Cos I Do" was released last year, have made a name for themselves, as stated at SummerOfTheArts.org, "with their versatile sound. Led by singer and songwriter Brad Pouleson, the band has released two studio albums, Better Side of Life in 2023 and This Crazy World in 2019, both of which have garnered regular airplay on Iowa radio stations. On stage, the band brings a wall of sound that can either rock the house or bring things down and intimate. Their songs, albums and performances are a journey and you’ll want to come along for the ride.

"With the release of their second album Better Side of Life in the summer of 2023, Brad & the Big Wave have taken their signature sound to new heights. Since thy began in 2017, the band has succeeded at creating a deeply expressive musical sound. Led by singer, musician and songwriter, Brad Pouleson, the band can simultaneously switch from an intricate, soul-searching song, to a soothing ballad, to music that rocks the house. Drawing upon the diverse talents of veteran bandmembers John Kramer on bass, Doug Langbehn on keyboards, Connor Wade on percussion, as well as the breakout new talent, vocalist Katelyn Halverson, Brad & the Big Wave continues to forge new ground. Their debut album This Crazy World, released in the spring of 2019, quickly garnered attention on the airwaves. The song 'Road to My Redemption' was a semifinalist in the 2020 Music City Songstar songwriting competition."

In the band's biography through the Raccoon Motel Web site, we learn that while "channeling the wild, untamable spirit of the masters of the road that came before them, PONS brings a relentless, 'NO MERCY' approach to DIY touring. Burning more calories in one night than most bands do in a year, PONS doesn’t play just music – they detonate on stage.

"Taking cues from the anarchic swagger of Iggy Pop and the electronic chaos of Suicide, Jack Parker spits the digital bile of our decaying, internet-saturated world straight in your face. It’s a new noise pop for the modern age. With their dashing look and salesman’s eye, PONS has supported notable acts such as Gogol Bordello, Lambrini Girls, A Place To Bury Strangers, Laura Jane Grace, Geese, Vundabar, Frankie & the Witch Fingers, and more."

Brad & the Big Wave and PONS player their Davenport engagement on March 20, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.