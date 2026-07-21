Brad Paisley, August 4

Tuesday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

With his professional laurels including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards, country-music superstar Brad Paisley headlines the first grandstand concert at this year's Mississippi Valley Fair, his August 4 engagement treating fans to such chart-topping smashes as "He Didn't Have to Be," "Mud on the Tires," "Water," and "Remind Me."

Born in West Virginia in 1972, Paisley made his professional singing debut in 1999, the year he made his first appearance with the Grand Ole Opry and recorded his debut album Who Needs Pictures. That release resulted in Paisley's first number-one singles – “He Didn't Have to Be” and “We Danced” – and became his first platinum-selling album, and in 2000, the artist won the Country Music Association's Horizon Award and the ACM's Best New Male Vocalist trophy. Later that year, Paisley received his first Grammy Award nomination, for Best New Artist, and on February 17 of 2001, he was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry – becoming, at 28, the organization's youngest-ever member.

Over the past 20-plus years, Paisley's songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 chart-topping hits, and in 2008, he became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay number-one singles. The 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year’s past works have amassed over 3.9 billion on-demand streams. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance. In 2015, the global superstar partnered with Boot Barn to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. A prolific entertainer, Paisley’s first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are also co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area.

Brad Paisley performs his headlining engagement on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds grandstand stage on August 4, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $60 (free with Fun Card purchase), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.org.