Brady Seals, January 20

Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With the artist having sold in excess of 11 million albums, award-winning, Billboard-charting country-music singer/songwriter Brady Seals headlines a January 20 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, the artist kickstarting the venue's three-month Country Vibes Series with hits from his repertoire that includes The Truth, Thompson Street, Play Time, and his self-titled 1998 release.

Related to numerous music industry heavyweights including, Jimmy Seals (Seals & Crofts), Dan Seals (England Dan and John Ford Coley), and country songwriters and Chuck Seals Songwriting Hall of Fame member Troy Seals, Brady has been a touring musician since the age of 16. Probably best known for his tenure in Little Texas, Seals spent six years as keyboardist and co-lead singer for the multi-platinum group that received ACM's Vocal Group of the Year Award and received two Grammy nominations. Little Texas celebrated three consecutive number-one hits with What Might Have Been, God Blessed Texas, and My Love, all of which Seals co-wrote, granting him the ASCAP Triple Play Award.

In 1996, Seals pursued a solo career, collaborating with the legendary Rodney Crowell to co-produce his Warner Brothers album The Truth that boasted a duet with Wynonna Judd – "Another You, Another Me" – that sold more than 100,000 singles. A self-titled CD followed in 1998 with guest appearances by Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, The Eagles' Timothy B. Schmidt, Bela Fleck, and .38 Special's Max Carl, after which Seals explored the pop/rock genre from 1999 to 2001 by engineering, producing, and writing the album Thompson Street. In 2002, Seals formed Hot Apple Pie, Music City super-group that released its self-titled debut in 2005 featuring country-music icon Willie Nelson. The band quickly made history when they became the highest-selling debut country group in the Neilson SoundScan era, their video for "Hillbillies Love It In The Hay" topping the the VH-1 Country chart and placing the single among CMT's "Top 20 Sexiest Videos."

Seals paired with Lua Crofts in 2016 to form Seals & Crofts 2, allowing audiences to experience the music of '70s rock duo Seals & Crofts in a whole new way, including the hits "Summer Breeze," "Diamond Girl," and "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)." That year also brought on another musical project for Seals when he was asked to front the Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Junkies. The group is comprised of a who's-who of Nashville professional studio musicians and artists, and well over 300 hit songs have been penned, played on, sung, or produced by the members of this band. More recently, Seals released his version of the iconic hit "God Blessed Texas," along with a new memoir titled God Blessed Texas & Me Too.

Brady Seals performs his Rhythm Room engagement on January 20 as part of the venue's debuting Country Vibes Series, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.