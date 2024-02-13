13 Feb 2024

The Brandon Gibbs Electric Band, February 24

By Reader Staff

The Brandon Gibbs Electric Band at Rascals Live -- February 24.

Saturday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

Hailed by The Greenroom magazine as "an explosive guitar player that has a soulful voice and whose brilliant melodies set him apart from his contemporaries," Devil City Angels rocker Brandon Gibbs headlines a special birthday show at Moline venue Rascals Live on February 24, The Greenroom adding that "Gibbs’ songwriting takes you on an incredible journey throughout the performance" and that "his heart and soul pour out of him on stage through his music."

Best known for being a radiant songwriter, guitarist, frontman, and worldwide performer, Gibbs' music and lyrics transcend the genres of rock, blues, country, and pop, and with breakout songs including "Rain Whiskey," "Lost Boys," "Hero," “This Town," “Rich For Life," and “First Friend," the artist has built a solid reputation of bringing fans and listeners on a musical journey they won't soon forget. Gibbs' passion for guitar began around the age of eight, and six years later he and his twin brother Brent formed The Gibbs Brothers Band and would perform together for the next 10 years while also writing and recording together. Their reputation for harmonies, instrumentation, and pure entertainment was earning them more opportunities than most unsigned bands ever see.

When Brandon and rent parted ways musically in 2010, the former began traveling extensively as a solo artist. Gibbs also helped form the band Cheap Thrill, which featured two of the members of the multi-platinum band Cinderella. They toured nationally and internationally for two years, and while Gibbs continued writing during his downtime, his song "This Town" was picked up by the John Force Racing Team and was eventually used for ESPN’s NHRA division for three consecutive seasons. In June of 2014, Gibbs joined forces with Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns (L. A. Guns), and Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) to form Devil City Angels. Their first single "All My People," which was previously written and recorded by both Gibbs brothers, was used in the State Farm segment on the 2014 Monday Night Football Countdown. Devil City Angels released their self-titled record in September of 2015, which also featured three songs that Gibbs previously co-wrote with his twin, plus another song that Brandon wrote about his grandfather.

Brandon Gibbs plays his headlining concert in Moline on February 24, bringing along his good friends Joel Kosche (guitar, Collective Soul), Kenny Bailey (drums, The Ryan Roxie Band), Hunter Adam (bass, LovesBlind), and special guest band Made Ya Look. Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Rascal Lives Facebook page.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 