The Brandon Gibbs Electric Band, February 24

Saturday, February 24, 7:30 p.m.

Rascals Live, 1414 15th Street, Moline IL

Hailed by The Greenroom magazine as "an explosive guitar player that has a soulful voice and whose brilliant melodies set him apart from his contemporaries," Devil City Angels rocker Brandon Gibbs headlines a special birthday show at Moline venue Rascals Live on February 24, The Greenroom adding that "Gibbs’ songwriting takes you on an incredible journey throughout the performance" and that "his heart and soul pour out of him on stage through his music."

Best known for being a radiant songwriter, guitarist, frontman, and worldwide performer, Gibbs' music and lyrics transcend the genres of rock, blues, country, and pop, and with breakout songs including "Rain Whiskey," "Lost Boys," "Hero," “This Town," “Rich For Life," and “First Friend," the artist has built a solid reputation of bringing fans and listeners on a musical journey they won't soon forget. Gibbs' passion for guitar began around the age of eight, and six years later he and his twin brother Brent formed The Gibbs Brothers Band and would perform together for the next 10 years while also writing and recording together. Their reputation for harmonies, instrumentation, and pure entertainment was earning them more opportunities than most unsigned bands ever see.

When Brandon and rent parted ways musically in 2010, the former began traveling extensively as a solo artist. Gibbs also helped form the band Cheap Thrill, which featured two of the members of the multi-platinum band Cinderella. They toured nationally and internationally for two years, and while Gibbs continued writing during his downtime, his song "This Town" was picked up by the John Force Racing Team and was eventually used for ESPN’s NHRA division for three consecutive seasons. In June of 2014, Gibbs joined forces with Rikki Rockett (Poison), Tracii Guns (L. A. Guns), and Eric Brittingham (Cinderella) to form Devil City Angels. Their first single "All My People," which was previously written and recorded by both Gibbs brothers, was used in the State Farm segment on the 2014 Monday Night Football Countdown. Devil City Angels released their self-titled record in September of 2015, which also featured three songs that Gibbs previously co-wrote with his twin, plus another song that Brandon wrote about his grandfather.

Brandon Gibbs plays his headlining concert in Moline on February 24, bringing along his good friends Joel Kosche (guitar, Collective Soul), Kenny Bailey (drums, The Ryan Roxie Band), Hunter Adam (bass, LovesBlind), and special guest band Made Ya Look. Admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15-20, and more information and tickets are available by visiting Rascal Lives Facebook page.