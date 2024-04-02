Brandon Heath, April 18

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

His professional accolades including five GMA Dove Awards, two of them earned as "Male Vocalist of the Year," Nashville-based contemporary-Christian musician and singer/songwriter Brandon Heath headlines an April 18 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the artist's credits including the chart-topping Leaving Eden and the top-five smashes What If We, Blue Mountain, and No Turning Back.

After making a demo CD, Heath gained fame in the Christian-music industry when he independently released his debut album Early Stuff in 2004, the same year he released his second album Soldier. In 2005, Heath delivered another independent recording with his Don't Get Comfortable EP, while the following year found the artist unveiling his first studio album, also titled Don't Get Comfortable, which boasted the hit singles "Our God Reigns," which placed at number 13 on Billboard's U.S. Christian chart, "Don't Get Comfortable," which placed at number 11, and "I'm Not Who I Was" which went on to top the charts.

Heath's second studio album What If We debuted in 2008 and reached the top three on the Top U.S. Christian Album and top 73 on the Billboard 200. Its lead single "Give Me Your Eyes" became Heath's second highest-peaking single on the U.S. Christian chart, and the following year found the artist releasing a second single from the same album, "Wait and See," which reached number four in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, the third and final single from the What If We titled "Love Never Fails" also proved to be a top-20 hit.

Released in 2011, Heath's third studio album Leaving Eden found its single "Your Love" topping Billboard's U.S. Christian chart, and becoming the singer/songwriter's third highest-peaking single after the releases of "Give Me Your Eyes" and "I'm Not Who I Was." Heath's fourth studio album, 2012's Blue Mountain, found its "Jesus in Disguise" single reaching the top 10 on Hot Christian Songs and number five on the Billboard Christian songs chart. And in July of 2022, Heath achieved his fourth number-one single with "See Me Through It," a recording from eighth album Enough Already and his first chart-topper in more than a decade.

Brandon Heath performs his local headlining engagement on April 18, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $25-50, and more information and tickets are available by visiting the Capitol Theatre's Facebook page.