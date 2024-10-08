Brandon James: Luther Vandross Tribute, October 19

Saturday, October 19, 8 p.m.

Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Headlining a celebration of the soul and R&B legend who scored 11 consecutive RIAA-certified platinum albums and sold over 40 million records worldwide, Chicago artist Brandon James brings his Luther Vandross tribute to Davenport's Redstone Room, the October 19 concert sure to boast beloved hits including "Never Too Much," "Here and Now," "Any Love," "Power of Love/Love Power," "I Can Make It Better," and "For You to Love."

As stated at ReggiesLive.com, "New singing sensation Brandon James is a rising star from Chicago who has set his sights on making an impact with his music across the globe. He first realized his passion for singing at the age of 12 after he was pushed to become involved in various school projects as a means to keep him out of trouble and to find something that he would like to do. Brandon James delivers a versatile style that blends opera, sacred, gospel, blues, pop, and R&B. Beyond singing, Brandon James is also a gifted songwriter who pulls his material straight from the heart. With influences like Luther Vandross, Lyfe Jennings, and Donnie Hathaway, he is destined to elevate to a level where he is recognized as one of the world’s greatest entertainers.

"Despite some of his influences being R&B legends, Brandon James learned to diversify his style after teachers in college introduced him to groups like the Beatles and Rolling Stones. He describes his sound as a mixture of pop and soul. Music is more than a passion it is Brandon James life and has been his dream since he realized his ability to sing at a young age. Brandon James along the way has challenged himself to become better at his craft including taking voice lessons from Bobby Wilsyn one of the best Chicago Jazz Musicians as well as Ars Musica and classical singer Andrew Schultze. Seeking to learn music on all levels, Brandon James attended Columbia College Chicago, where he earned a degree in Music Performance & Music Business in 2009. It was also an amazing moment in 2009 when the young gifted artist got the chance to perform with the legendary band Earth, Wind, & Fire.

"Through his learning experiences Brandon James has been able to cultivate a unique sound and dynamic stage presence. He decided to take things a step further by forming a band called The 409s while also balancing his solo career. Brandon James primary goal is to share his story and testimony through his music with millions of people all over the world. He seeks to inspire, touch hearts, and provoke thought with his music. In addition to performing live at various notable venues across Chicago, including the UIC Pavillion, he is working on the completion of his debut solo album Soulfully Divine. Brandon James current singles “Inspiration," “All I Want Is You," and “Everytime” can be heard on his website and Itunes."

Brandon James presents his Luther Vandross tribute at Davenport's Redstone Room on October 19, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $12-15, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.