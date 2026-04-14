Brandon Lake, April 25

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

A six-time Grammy Award winner, 15-time GMA Dove Award winner, and 13-time ASCAP Christian Music Award winner – emerging victorious on every single one of his nominations between 2021 and 2024 – Brandon Lake headlines an April 25 concert event at Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK, his list of chart-topping Billboard singles including Gratitude,” “That's Who I Praise,” and “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

Born Michael Brandon Lake in June of 1990, the multi-award-winning artist is a contemporary Christian singer/songwriter and guitarist who writes songs at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, and is a former member of Bethel Music and Maverick City Music. Lake began his recording career in 2015 with a successful crowdfunding campaign to produce an album, which resulted in the independent release of his debut studio album, Closer, in 2016.

Lake signed with Bethel Music in January 2019 and made his debut on the record label by releasing his version of Tasha Cobbs Leonard's hit single "This Is a Move." For his contributions as a songwriter on "This Is a Move," Lake received the GMA Dove Award Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year in the 2019 GMA Dove Awards. "This Is a Move" also earned Lake his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Gospel Performance/Song in the 2020 Grammy Awards. Also that year, he released his second studio album House of Miracles, which contained the singles "I Need a Ghost" and "Just Like Heaven."

House of Miracles peaked at number six on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart in the United States, and in 2022, Lake released Help!, his third studio album, which boasts numerous songs about mental-health struggles. Help! debuted at number 18 on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart in the United States. Lake went on to release "Gratitude" as his third single from House of Miracles, which became his first solo Hot Christian Songs number one single. He collaborated with Brooke Ligertwood on the single "Honey in the Rock" and with Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, and Chandler Moore on "Fear Is Not My Future," releasing his fourth studio album, Coat of Many Colors, in 2023.

Lake is featured on Elevation Worship's hit single "Graves into Gardens," which became the first number one Hot Christian Songs chart single for both acts, and peaked at number two on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart in the United States. In 2021, he released the single "Too Good to Not Believe" with Bethel Music, as well as notable collaborations with Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music on "Talking to Jesus" and Chris Tomlin on "I See You". Lake garnered seven nominations at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards and won in two categories: Songwriter of the Year, and Worship Recorded Song of the Year for "Graves into Gardens."

Also the name for his current national tour, King of Hearts is Lake's fifth studio album. The recording was released on June 13, 2025, through Provident Label Group and Sony Music Entertainment, and boasts two chart-topping singles in "That's Who I Praise" and "Hard Fought Hallelujah". The album also features guest appearances from Jelly Roll, CeCe Winans, Hank Bentley, and Hulvey, and debuted on the Billboard 200 album chart at number seven with 37,500 units sold, making it Lake's first top-10 entry on that chart.

Brandon Lake brings his “King of Hearts Tour” to Moline's amphitheater on April 25 with special guests Franni Cash and Pat Barrett, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $34.50-130, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.