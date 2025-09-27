Brandon Santini, October 5

Sunday, October 5, 3:30 p.m.

Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill, 2606 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Revered for delivering high-energy performances, driven by searing harmonica and passionate vocals, Brandon Santini plays Davenport's Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill in a concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, his October 5 headlining engagement treating audiences to the artist whom Blues Blast magazine called "one of the best harp players in the blues scene today."

Santini was raised in Burlington, North Carolina, then moved to Memphis, Tennessee in his early 20s. His love for the blues took off after discovering John Popper and Paul Butterfield, and he eventually formed the band Delta Highway, which released the 2008 album The Devil Had A Woman. After the breakup of Delta Highway, Santini released his debut album, Songs of Love, Money and Misery, in 2011. In 2013, Santini released This Time Another Year, which was nominated for numerous Blues Music Awards. His 2019 album The Longshot was subsequently released to rave reviews and peaked at number seven on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. Also in 2019, Santini became an endorsed artist for Hohner Harmonicas and announced his new group Tennessee Redemption, a band co-fronted with Jeff Jensen. He won a Blues Blast Music Award in 2019 for best Contemporary Blues Album.[9]

Throughout Santini’s career, he has toured the world including concerts throughout North America, Europe, India, and Egypt. The blues artist has shared the stage with notable artists such as Beth Hart, Buddy Guy, Gary Clark Jr., Charlie Musselwhite, Randy Houser, Parmalee, Bernie Marsden (Whitesnake), Maggie Bell (Stone The Crows), Jed Potts, The Record Company, members of Live, The North Mississippi Allstars, blues legend Muddy Waters’ band. Additionally, Santini has performed numerous times on Joe Bonamassa's "Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea" cruise and "The Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise," while his song “Got Good Lovin” is featured in the Peacock Network series Poker Face. His song “Somebody’s Gotta Go,” meanwhile was featured in CBS' Fire Country, and is the theme song for The Country Shine podcast with Graham Bunn.

Over nearly 20 years of relentless touring, Santini has brought his sound to stages throughout North and South America, Europe, the U.K., India, and even Egypt. Each performance radiates raw emotion and connection, cementing his reputation as one of today’s most powerful live blues artists. His commitment to music has earned him critical acclaim, awards, and an ever-growing base of fans who recognize him as a true torchbearer of 21st-century blues. His mission is clear: to carry the tradition forward with passion, authenticity, and fire, inspiring today’s audiences while keeping the timeless spirit of the blues alive for the generations yet to come.

Brandon Santini plays his Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill concert on October 5, admission to the 3 p.m. concert is $10 for Mississippi Valley Blues Society members and $12 for non-members, and more information is available by calling (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.