“Branson Country Christmas,” November 11

Saturday, November 11, 2 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

A touring holiday sensation featuring an all-star cast of top Midwestern entertainers, Branson Country Christmas comes to the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on November 11, this all-new seasonal show boasting new music and jokes but with the same world-class talent that fans have come to expect.

The original incarnation of Ozark Jubilee back in the 1950s was one of America's most influential country-music television series, combining down-home comedy, killer country music, and Southern gospel performed live with an electrifying, entertaining appeal for the entire family. The contemporary stage version of Ozark Jubilee manages to keep all of those elements intact:, from the great old-school country classics, to Doofus Doolittle's back-porch humor and hot fiddling. And when they set their sights on a seasonal theme, it just naturally dovetails with the gospel side of the show's makeup. Audiences will also be treated to great, twangy takes on timeless Christmas tunes such as "Silent Night" and "White Christmas" to bring that holiday spirit all the way home.

The Ozark Jubilee features Branson’s funniest comedian and master fiddler Doofus Doolittle, enacted by Randy Newman with a new lineup of jokes and hilarious routines along with captivating fiddle and violin music. Having performed with numerous musical artists, Doofus shares stories from some of those legends, and as a treat this year, he will salute the great comedians of yesteryear such as Archie Campbell, Stringbean, Minnie Pearl, and many additional favorites. This year, the Ozark Jubilee will also pay tribute to veterans, thanking them for their special service.

Hosted by Red Foley, one of the era's biggest country stars, the weekly television version of Ozark Jubilee first appeared in 1955, when TV was still in its infancy. Offering the first regular presentation of country music on network television, the show found Nashville artists performing the popular country tunes of the day, and also included comedy, square dances, and gospel music, setting the stage for legendary programs such as Hee Haw.

The touring presentation of Branson Country Christmas featuring the Ozark Jubilee comes to the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on November 11, admission to the 2 p.m. show is $27-37, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.