“Branson on the Road,” August 26

Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 East Platt Street, Maquoketa IA

Delivering an enthralling blend of beautiful rhinestone costumes, hilarious comedy, and toe-tapping country, bluegrass, rockabilly, and gospel music, the stage spectacle Branson on the Road lands at Maquoketa's Ohnward Fine Arts Center on August 26, the only national touring show named for the famous city boasting musical performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Debbie Horton and multi-instrumentalist Donnie Wright.

Holding the distinction of being the only woman to have played lead guitar for the great Johnny Cash, Debbie Horton recently made her debut at the world-famous Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Having hosted her own show at the old Boxcar Willie Theater in Branson, the artist has performed with the legendary Louisiana Hayride and the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree in Nashville, and in addition to serving as a radio DJ in Norfolk, Virginia, Horton acted as emcee for concerts with such noted musicians as Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams, Jr., and the Oak Ridge Boys. Among her other credits, Horton is an accomplished songwriter who has had her compositions recorded by Wanda Jackson, Norma Jean, and many other country singers.

Donnie Wright is a highly sought-after and respected musician and arranger versatile on many instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, and bass. Having been part of the Branson music scene for 40 years, he provides a good deal of Branson on the Road's comic relief with his mischievous antics, and among Wright's long list of credits are performances at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, The Presleys Show in Branson, The Pine Mountain Jamboree in Eureka Springs, and a long-standing run at The Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. Wright has been nominated for a Lifetime Honors Award for his contribution to music in the Ozarks by the National Endowments of the Arts in Washington, DC.

“We reside in the live music capital of the world," said Horton, “and realized that there are many people who will never have a chance to visit Branson personally. And with the economy the way it is today, we decided to bring our Branson stage show directly to them. You will be singing along, laughing and enjoying every minute of this show, Branson-style. It's so much fun for everyone!”

The touring sensation Branson on the Road comes to Maquoketa on August 26, admission is the 7 p.m. concert and comedy event is $13-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)652-9815 and visiting OhnwardFineArtsCenter.com.