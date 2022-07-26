Brantley Gilbert, August 6

Saturday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of such recent hits as "Rolex on a Redneck" (with Jason Aldean) and "The Worst Country Song of All Time" (featuring Hardy and Toby Keith), as well as his most recent album Fire & Brimstone, country-rock superstar Brantley Gilbert headlines the Mississippi Valley Fair's grandstand concert on August 6, the Nashville artist's career achievements including multi-platinum sales, a trio of studio-album chart-toppers, and a “Favorite Country Music” citation from the American Music Awards.

A 37-year-old native of Jefferson, Georgia, Gilbert grew up on a musical diet of old-school country, Southern rock in the manner of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and alternative-rock outfits such as R.E.M. and the B-52's. After surviving a near-fatal car accident when he was 19, the nascent musician was inspired to pursue his passions of singing and songwriting full-time, and he consequently moved to Nashville and signed with Warner Chappell Publishing. Following a number of local performances, Gilbert released his album debut Modern Day Prodigal Son in 2009, a recording that peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200. This was followed by Gilbert's sophomore release Halfway to Heaven in 2010, and the album effectively made Gilbert's career, resulting in a pair of chart-topping, platinum-selling singles in "Country Must Be Country Wide” and “You Don't Know Her Like I Do,” and reaching number one on Billboard's Heatseekers chart.

With his success came professional recognition as the Academy of Country Music Awards' “New Male Artist of the Year” and the American Country Awards' “Breakthrough Artist of the Year,” and following a Valory Music Co. re-release of Halfway to Heaven with new recordings and bonus tracks, Gilbert's third album Just as I Am became the artist's first recording to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. It, too, was responsible for a pair of number-one singles (“Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen”), and went on to score platinum sales. Since then, Gilbert has released two additional chart-topping albums in 2017's The Devil Don't Sleep and 2019's Fire & Brimstone, with the latter's duet with Lindsay Ell – “What Happens in a Small Town” – reaching number one on Billboard's list of U.S. Country Airplay titles.

Brantley Gilbert performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 6, and $80-100 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.