Brantley Gilbert, January 30

Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Touring in support of his 2019 release Fire & Brimstone, a recording the Digital Journal called “authentic and compelling” and “one of his best albums to date,” country-rock superstar Brantley Gilbert takes the stage at Moline's TaxSlayer Center on January 30, his career achievements including multi-platinum sales, a trio of studio-album chart-toppers, and a “Favorite Country Music” citation from the American Music Awards.

A 35-year-old native of Jefferson, Georgia, Gilbert grew up on a musical diet of old-school country, Southern rock in the manner of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and alternative-rock outfits such as R.E.M. and the B-52's. After surviving a near-fatal car accident when he was 19, the nascent musician was inspired to pursue his passions of singing and songwriting full-time, and he consequently moved to Nashville and signed with Warner Chappell Publishing. Following a number of local performances, Gilbert released his album debut Modern Day Prodigal Son in 2009, a release that peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200. This was followed by Gilbert's sophomore album Halfway to Heaven in 2010, and the recording effectively made Gilbert's career, resulting in a pair of chart-topping, platinum-selling singles in Country Must Be Country Wide” and “You Don't Know Her Like I Do,” and reaching number one on Billboard's Heatseekers chart.

With his success came professional recognition as the Academy of Country Music Awards' “New Male Artist of the Year” and the American Country Awards' “Breakthrough Artist of the Year,” and following a Valory Music Co. re-release of Halfway to Heaven with new recordings and bonus tracks, Gilbert's third album Just as I Am became the artist's first recording to top Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. It, too, was responsible for a pair of number-one singles (“Bottoms Up” and “One Hell of an Amen”), and went on to score platinum sales. Since then, Gilbert has released two additional chart-topping albums in 2017's The Devil Don't Sleep and 2019's Fire & Brimstone, and the latter album's duet with Lindsay Ell – “What Happens in a Small Town” – reached number one on Billboard's list of U.S. Country Airplay titles.

Brantley Gilbert plays the Moline amphitheater on January 30 alongside special guests Dylan Scott and Brandon Lay, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $40.25-70.25, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.