Brent Cobb & the Fixin's, September 26

Friday, September 26, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the group's recently released album Ain't Rocked in a While lauded by Entertainment Focus as "a raw and rocking rollercoaster," the propulsive Sounthern rockers of Brent Cobb & the Fixin's bring their tour to Davenport's Raccoon Motel on September 26, the bandleader's 2016 recording Shine On Rainy Day making Cobb a Grammy Award nominee for Best Americana Album.

Thirty-nine-year-old Cobb made his vocal debut at age seven when he sang Tim McGraw's "Don't Take the Girl" with his father's band in a Richland, Georgia festival performance. As a teenager, Cobb fronted a local band called Mile Marker 5 which had some regional success and opened for larger stars, and at 16, Cobb met his cousin Dave Cobb at a family funeral. Dave was a producer based in Los Angeles, and Brent gave him a demo CD. Dave, along with Shooter Jennings, would later fly Brent to Los Angeles to record his 2006 debut album No Place Left to Leave. Country star and acquaintance Luke Bryan eventually suggested that Cobb move to Nashville, and after relocating in 2008, the nascent artist negotiated a songwriting contract with Carnival Music Publishing within the year.

Cobb went on to write a variety of songs for many prominent stars, such as Luke Bryan's "Tailgate Blues," David Nail and Frankie Ballard's "Grandpa's Farm," Kellie Pickler's "Rockaway," Kenny Chesney's "Don't It," and Miranda Lambert's "Old Sh!t." He released a self-titled EP in 2012, and began opening for established stars such as Blake Shelton and Sara Evans, playing around 120 dates per year. In 2016, his song "Down Home" appeared on Dave Cobb's compilation album Southern Family alongside songs from artists including Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, and Zac Brown. On October 7 of that year, Cobb's major-label debut album, Shine On Rainy Day, was released via the Elektra Records imprint, Low Country Sound. The album peaked at number 17 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and at number five on the Top Heatseekers chart, and since then, the Southern rocker has enjoyed the release of albums including 2018's Providence Canyon, 2020's Keep 'Em on They Toes, 2022's And Now Let's Turn to Page …, 2023's Southern Star, and this summer's Ain't Rocked in a While.

Brent Cobb & the Fixin's play their headlining engagement in Davenport on September 26 with an additional set by Gold Star, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $33.06, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.