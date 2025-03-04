Brett Young, March 14

Friday, March 14, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

With the country artist lauded by Entertainment Focus for his "stellar vocal quality and the complete conviction with which he delivers every song," chart-topping singer/songwriter and guitarist Brett Young headlines a March 14 concert event at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, treating fans to such platinum-selling singles as "In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy," "Like I Loved You," plus songs from his most recent recording Across the Sheets.

Born in Anaheim, California, the 43-yearold Young started singing in the late 1990s when he stepped in to replace an absent leader of the band during a Christian worship meeting at high school. Though his planned pursuit of a professional baseball career was cut short by an elbow injury in 2003, he was inspired by singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw after he heard his album Chariot, and chose to focus on music. Young independently released a self-titled four-song EP in 2007, which was followed by Make Believe in 2011 and the albums Brett Young, On Fire, and Broken Down between 2012 and 2013. After eight years based in Los Angeles, Young moved to Nashville, was signed by the Big Machine Label Group in 2015, and released a six-song, self-titled EP in 2016, with "Sleep Without You" released as its first single that April. The song went double-platinum, and after his second single "In Case You Didn't Know" debuted, it became Young's first to reach number one on the Country Airplay chart, going on to become 9x-platinum certified.

Boasting a string of six chart-topping hits that include "Mercy," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight," "Catch," and "Lady," Young has cemented his status as one of country music's true masters of matters of the heart. Following the smash that was 2018's Ticket to L.A., the singer/songwriter broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, the project whose lyrics also inspired Young's debut children's book Love You, Little Lady, published by HarperCollins imprint Tommy Nelson. Beginning with his self-titled studio-album debut dominating the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, Young's music has scored in excess of 5.5 billion global streams, and the country superstar was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for what Billboard called his "melodic craftsmanship." He has also garnered a "New Male Vocalist of the Year" citation from the Academy of Country Music Awards in addition to nominations for Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards, and Young continues to rack up hits as what Rolling Stone describes as "one of Country's most consistent radio stars."

Brett Young brings his "Back to Basics World Tour 2025" to Davenport on March 14 with a set by guest artist Kylie Morgan, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $39-209 and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts.com/first-fleet-venues-capitol-theatre.