Brett Young, June 30

Friday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

With his most recent Billboard smash Weekends Look a Little Different These Days praised by The Nash News as "his most sonically versatile collection to date" and by County Music News International as "a piece of classic country music that will embrace you," chart-topping singer/songwriter and guitarist Brett Young headlines a June 30 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, treating fans to such platinum-selling singles as ""In Case You Didn't Know," "Mercy," and "Like I Loved You."

Born in Anaheim, California, the 42-yearold Young started singing in the late 1990s when he stepped in to replace an absent leader of the band during a Christian worship meeting at high school. Though his planned pursuit of a professional baseball career was cut short by an elbow injury in 2003, he was inspired by singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw after he heard his album Chariot, and chose to focus on music. Young independently released a self-titled four-song EP in 2007, which was followed by Make Believe in 2011 and the albums Brett Young, On Fire, and Broken Down between 2012 and 2013. After eight years based in Los Angeles, Young moved to Nashville, was signed by the Big Machine Label Group in 2015, and released a six-song, self-titled EP in 2016, with "Sleep Without You" released as its first single that April. The song went double-platinum, and after his second single "In Case You Didn't Know" debuted it became Young's first to reach number one on the Country Airplay chart, going on to become 9x-platinum certified.

Currently boasting a string of seven chart-topping hits that include "Mercy," "Like I Loved You," "Here Tonight," "Catch," and "Lady," Young has cemented his status as one of country music's true masters of matters of the heart. Following the smash that was 2018's Ticket to L.A., the singer/songwriter broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, the project whose lyrics also inspired Young's debut children's book Love You, Little Lady, published by HarperCollins imprint Tommy Nelson. Beginning with his self-titled studio-album debut dominating the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks, Young's music has scored in excess of 5.5 billion global streams, and the country superstar was named ASCAP's 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for what Billboard called his "melodic craftsmanship." He has also garnered a "New Male Vocalist of the Year" citation from the Academy of Country Music Awards in addition to nominations for Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT, and CMA Awards, and Young continues to rack up hits as what Rolling Stones describes as "one of Country's most consistent radio stars."

Brett Young brings his national tour to Davenport on June 30, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $55-100, and more information and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.