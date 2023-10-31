“Brit Floyd: Celebrating 50 Years of 'The Dark Side of the Moon,'” November 15

Wednesday, November 15, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

With their concert event boasting such classic tracks as “Time,” “Money,” Us & Them,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky,” the internationally renowned Pink Floyd tribute artists of Brit Floyd land at Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 15 with their exhilarating stage show Celebrating 50 Years of The Dark Side of the Moon, a brand-new production honoring a half-century of the groundbreaking and iconic musical masterpiece.

The two-and-a-half-hour-plus set list at the Adler will also include other highlights from Pink Floyd’s magnificent catalogue of albums, including tracks from The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Division Bell, and Medal. Taking to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all these classic Pink Floyd tracks are the artists of Brit Floyd, the band of musicians featuring longtime guitarist/vocalist and musical director Damian Darlington, who has played more than 2,500 Pink Floyd-related concerts throughout his career. Brit Floyd's area performance will also feature Ian Cattell, Edo Scordo, Eva Avila, and numerous other expert musicians that have joined the ranks of the ensemble over the course of the last decade.

Having performed in excess of 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England, in January of 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East. They have also performed concerts at some of the world's greatest venues, including London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the awe inspiring Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and "The Showplace of the Nation" -- NYC's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock-tribute event, faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, complete with a stunning light show, iconic circular screen, lasers, inflatables, and additional theatrics.

The Dark Side of the Moon is among the all-time-most critically acclaimed rock albums and often features in professional listings of the greatest of all time, bringing Pink Floyd international fame and plaudits. A blockbuster release of the album era, it also propelled record sales throughout the music industry during the 1970s. The Dark Side of the Moon is certified 14 times platinum in the United Kingdom, and topped the U.S. Billboard Top LPs & Tape chart, where it has charted for 983 weeks. To date, the album has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide, making it the best-selling album of the 1970s and the fourth-best-selling album in history. In 1999, The Dark Side of the Moon was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and 13 years later, the album was selected for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

The national tour of Brit Floyd: Celebrating 50 Years of 'The Dark Side of the Moon comes to Davenport on November 15, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $42-62, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.