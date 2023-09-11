“BritBeat: A Multimedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music History,” September 23

Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the concert event boasting six dazzling costume changes, exquisite musicianship, powerful vocals, and a spectacular and immersive multimedia backdrop, the touring artists of BritBeat: A Multimedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music History take the stage at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 23, allowing patrons to step into a time machine and experience a remarkable recreation of the Fab Four in concert during the fabulous 1960s.

This engaging, electrifying trip through the iconic music catalog of the biggest band of the 20th century has, for years, been captivating audiences and generating rave reviews from critics, and delivers a comprehensive nine-act history of the Beatles in under two hours. In "The British Invasion," the Beatles come to America and start the British Invasion in 1964. Pandemonium and thousands of fans greet the Beatles upon their arrival. The subsequent "Liverpool - The Cavern Club" section allows fans to see the Beatles' early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, while "The Ed Sullivan Show" finds the Beatles performing before 73 million television viewers in an event so monumental that, more than 50 years later, people still recall where they were on February 9, 1964.

In act four's "Shea Stadium Concert," the Beatles play New York's Shea Stadium in 1965 at the height of their American tour, performing before 55,000 screaming fans. The "Sgt Pepper Period" finds the Fab Four entering into the psychedelic period of their career with the launch of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album in 1967, which naturally segues into BritBeat's "The Experimental Era," in which the Beatles travel to India in 1968 to study with the Maharishi and learn new ways of thinking. With "In the Studio," audiences enter Abbey Road Studios and begin the final chapter of Beatles music history with the recording of The White Album, while "The Abbey Road Era" boasts tunes such as "Something," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Come Together"; these 1969 recording sessions were the last in which all four Beatles participated. And finally, in act nine's "The Beatles Breakup," the beloved musicians disband in 1970 after years of touring, and collaborate for the last time on their iconic album Let It Be.

BritBeat: A Multimedia Concert Journey Through Beatles Music History will be performed in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 23, admission is $25-45, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.