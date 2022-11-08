BritBeat: A Tribute to the Beatles, November 19

Saturday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll IL

With the concert event boasting six dazzling costume changes, exquisite musicianship, powerful vocals, and a spectacular and immersive multimedia backdrop, the touring artists of BritBeat: A Tribute to the Beatles take the stage at Mt. Carroll's Timber Lake Playhouse on November 19, allowing patrons to step into a time machine and experience a remarkable recreation of the Fab Four in concert during the fabulous 1960s.

This engaging, electrifying trip through the iconic music catalog of the biggest band of the 20th century has, for years, been captivating audiences and generating rave reviews from critics, and delivers a comprehensive nine-act history of the Beatles in under two two hours. In "The British Invasion," the Beatles come to America and start the British Invasion in 1964. Pandemonium and thousands of fans great the Beatles upon their arrival. The subsequent "Liverpool - The Cavern Club" section allows fans to see the Beatles' early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool, while "The Ed Sullivan Show" finds the Beatles performing before 73 million television viewers in an event so monumental that, more than 50 years later, people still recall where they were on February 9, 1964.

In act four's "Shea Stadium Concert," the Beatles play New York's Shea Stadium in 1965 at the height of their American tour, performing before 55,000 screaming fans. The "Sgt Pepper Period" finds the Fab Four entering into the psychedelic period of their career with the launch of the Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album in 1967, which naturally segues into BritBeat's "The Experimental Era," in which the Beatles travel to India in 1968 to study with the Maharishi and learn new ways of thinking. With "In the Studio, audiences enter Abbey Road Studios and begin the final chapter of Beatles music history with the recording of The White Album, Let It Be, and "The Abbey Road Era," boasting tunes such as "Something," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Come Together" – 1969 recording sessions that were the last in which all four Beatles participated. And finally, in act nine's "The Beatles Breakup," the beloved musicians disband after years of touring and collaborating, and collaborate for the last time on their iconic album Let It Be.

The BritBeat: A Tribute to the Beatles concert takes place in Mt. Carroll on November 19, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $25-30, and more information and tickets are available by calling (815)244-2035 and visiting TimberLakePlayhouse.org.