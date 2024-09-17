“A Broadway Cabaret with Special Guest Wilson Jermaine Heredia,” September 27

Friday, September 27, 7 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

On September 27, University of Dubuque music and theatre students, along with area high schoolers, will have the opportunity to join a Tony Award winner on-stage when the university's Heritage Center presents A Broadway Cabaret with Special Guest Wilson Jermaine Heredia, an open-to-the-public concert event boasting the talents of the performer best-known for originating the role of Angel in Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning Rent.

Accompanied by Jill Klinebriel, UD choral accompanist, A Broadway Cabaret with Special Guest Wilson Jermaine Heredia will be an exciting showcase of songs performed by UD music and theatre students as well as visiting high school students. Heredia will headline the evening with several solo-performed songs and will close with a special group number featuring all the participating students. Before the evening cabaret, students will participate in a workshop that includes a master class session with Heredia, and there will also be a rehearsal session for participants.

Speaking on the event and student opportunity, University of Dubuque professor of theatre Joe Klinebriel said, “As we continue to foster musical theatre experiences at UD and expand our student engagement efforts, we are extremely fortunate to be able to provide quality learning opportunities for our students to connect with working industry professionals. Getting to work so closely with and perform alongside someone of the professional caliber of Broadway veteran Wilson Jermaine Heredia, a Tony Award winner for his work in the original cast of Rent, is a very rare and special gift. We are absolutely thrilled to have Wilson with us!”

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1971, Heredia is best known for his portrayal of Angel Dumott Schunard in composer Jonathan Larson's iconic rock musical, a role for which Heredia won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor Featured in a Musical in 1996. That same year, he also won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, and Heredia went on to originate the role of Angel at London's Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End theatre district. Additionally, he portrayed the character in Chris Columbus' 2005 film adaptation of Rent, and other credits include appearances in the films Flawless and tick ... tick ... Boom! and TV series Medium and Without a Trace.

A Broadway Cabaret with Special Guest Wilson Jermaine Heredia will be presented in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on September 27, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.