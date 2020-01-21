Buckcherry, February 1

Saturday, February 1, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With Metal Insider describing the band's 2019 recording Warpaint as “one of their most accessible, hard-rocking albums to date,” the California-based musicians of Buckcherry headline a February 1 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, treating fans to the signature sounds that have led to platinum-selling success, numerous top-five albums on the Billboard charts, and two Grammy Award nominations for “Best Hard Rock Performance.”

Currently composed of co-founder Josh Todd on lead vocals, Stevie D. on rhythm guitar, Kelly LeMieux on bass, Kevin Roentgen on lead guitar, and Francis Ruiz on drums, Buckcherry formed in Anaheim, California, in 1995 when Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson were introduced through a mutual friend and their mutual tattoo artist. After recruiting bandmates Jonathan “J.B.” Brightman, Devon Glenn, and Yogi Lonich, the musicians signed with Dreamworks Records and released Buckcherry's self-titled debut album in 1999. The release landed at the top position on Billboard's U.S. Heatseekers chart and earned gold sales in the United States and Canada, and its single “Lit Up” – eventually named among VH1's 2009 list of 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs – became the band's first chart-topping song on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. “Lit Up” also scored Buckcherry the first of its two Grammy nominations for “Best Hard Rock Performance,” and led to the release of sophomore album Timb Bomb, the 2001 hit that secured a top-10 smash in the single “Ridin.”

The rockers' biggest album to date followed with 2006's 15, a platinum seller whose single “Sorry” made the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the double-platinum-selling “Crazy Bitch” scoring the number-three spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and another Grammy nomination for “Best Hard Rock Performance.” 15 was quickly followed by fourth album Black Butterfly in 2008 and the concert album Live & Loud 2009, with Buckcherry's fifth full-length recording All Night Long debuting at number 10 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2010. A trio of additional Buckcherry releases came in the next decade via 2013's Confessions, 2015's Rock 'n' Roll, and 2019's Warpaint, the latter of which led The Rock Pit to declare, “They still sound like the band we all fell in love with twenty years ago.”

Buckcherry performs in East Moline on February 1 with opening sets by Adelitas Way and Alborn, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $29-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.