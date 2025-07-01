Burton Cummings, July 12

Saturday, July 12, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

An inductee in the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame and Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and cited as one of the most influential performers in Canadian rock music, Burton Cummings headlines a special solo engagement at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Event Center, his July 12 concert treating fans to the award-winning stylings of the musician and songwriter best known for leading the Guess Who during that band's most successful period from 1965 to 1975.

As lead singer and songwriter for Canada’s original rock ‘n’ roll superstars The Guess Who, Burton, as stated in his BurtonCummings.com biography, "scored an unprecedented string of international hit singles and albums including 'American Woman,' ' These Eyes,' 'Laughing,' 'No Time,' 'Share the Land,' 'No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature,' 'Clap for the Wolfman,' 'Albert Flasher,' and others, all written or co-written by Burton. By 1970, The Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian music industry combined before breaking up in 1975.

"The group achieved a long list of firsts including first Canadian group to reach #1 on Billboard charts – holding that spot for three weeks – and first to earn a platinum album for U.S. sales of more than one million copies. Rolling Stone magazine hailed The Guess Who as 'one of rock’s most consistently fascinating maverick bands' with a succession of songs 'that has few equals among contemporary North American groups.' Dick Clark described the group as rock innovators and ambassadors of Canadian music.

"Beginning his career as a solo artist in 1976, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his solo debut single 'Stand Tall,' produced by legendary hitmaker Richard Perry who numbered among his clients Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, and Ringo Starr. The choice of producer was evidence of Burton’s star power in the music industry. He followed his inaugural solo success with more than a dozen hit singles and albums including 'I’m Scared,' 'My Own Way to Rock,' 'I Will Play a Rhapsody,' 'Timeless Love,' 'Break It to Them Gently,' Dream of a Child, and 'You Saved My Soul.' Sold-out tours across Canada and the United States solidified Burton’s stature as a top entertainer. He starred in several highly rated television specials and, between 1977 and 1980, earned five Juno Awards for Best Male Vocalist and Best Album, serving as host of the annual Juno gala a record four times. Burton’s 1978 album Dream of a Child became the first quadruple platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

"Through the ‘80s and ‘90s, Burton continued to tour and joined Beatles drummer Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. In 1980, a starring role in the feature film Melanie with Miami Vice star Don Johnson earned Burton a Genie Award for Best Original Song.

"He also launched his acclaimed Up Close and Alone solo concert series featuring Burton alone onstage recounting stories behind his best-known songs and sharing personal moments from his career. A live album of the same name followed. The success of Lenny Kravitz’ cover of 'American Woman' in the hit feature film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me brought renewed attention to The Guess Who. The group reunited in 1999 for the closing ceremonies of the Pan-American Games with a television audience numbering in the tens of millions. Several high-profile North American tours followed.

"As the voiceof all The Guess Who hit songs, Burton has toured with his long-time band, for the past 24 years across North America as well as joining Randy Bachman onstage as Bachman Cummings, performing songs from The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton’s solo career. Described as Canadian rock ‘n’ roll royalty, a national treasure, and a living legend, for Burton Cummings there has always been one constant: he remains true to himself and his own way to rock as he continues to perform his songs live in concert with his band."

Burton Cummings headlines his Event Center engagement on July 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert starts at $35, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.